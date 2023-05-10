The Types of Desktop Virtualization Solutions

9 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

When you have a need to implement virtualization solutions in your organization, there are six types of desktop virtualization solutions you should consider. Each type has its own features, benefits and drawbacks that should be evaluated before making a final decision.

1. Server-Hosted Virtual Desktops

This type of desktop virtualization solution provides users with access to a remote desktop hosted on a server in the cloud or on-premise. With this solution, users can access their desktops from any device connected to the network, allowing for easy scalability and lower maintenance costs.

2. Local Virtual Desktops

Local virtual desktops are created on the user’s own computer, making them ideal for individuals or small teams that don’t have access to a remote server. This type of desktop virtualization solution provides users with full control over their environment, but requires more upfront cost. The benefit of this type of solution is that it offers greater flexibility for data storage and customization.

3. Application Virtualization

Application virtualization allows users to run applications on the server, instead of their own computer, allowing for faster and more reliable application performance. This type of desktop virtualization solution can also help reduce compatibility issues between operating systems and applications. The server can also provide additional security by isolating the application from the user’s computer.

4. Streamed Virtual Desktops

This type of desktop virtualization solution streams users’ desktops across multiple devices, allowing them to access their environment from any location. Streamed virtual desktops are ideal for organizations that need to provide their employees with access to their work environment from anywhere in the world.

5. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) is a type of desktop virtualization solution that allows users to connect to their desktops from any device connected to the network. VDI solutions offer high levels of security and scalability, making them ideal for organizations with multiple locations or large user bases. When used in combination with other desktop virtualization solutions, VDI can significantly reduce the cost of ownership.

6. Remote Desktop Services (RDS)

Remote Desktop Services (RDS) is a type of desktop virtualization solution that allows users to access their desktops and applications remotely. RDS solutions provide enhanced security, reliability, and scalability for organizations with distributed workforces or remote users. The combination of RDS and VDI solutions can provide the most desktop virtualization experience.

No matter the size or complexity of your organization’s needs, there is a desktop virtualization solution available to meet them. By taking advantage of the different types of solutions available, you can create an efficient and secure remote desktop environment for your users.