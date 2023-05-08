How to Organize and Declutter the Playroom in Time for Summer

17 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

The summer season is a great time to get organized and declutter the playroom. In addition to cleaning out the mess, it’s an opportunity to create an inviting space for the kids—one that both encourages imaginative playtime and makes cleanup easy. Here are seven tips for getting your playroom ready for summer:

1. Get Creative With Storage

When it comes to organizing a playroom, storage is key. Find ways to store toys that are both fun and practical! Invest in cute baskets, colorful bins, or wall-mounted shelves to help keep the room tidy and organized. Use old shoe boxes and jars as storage containers for small items like game pieces and figurines.

2. Donate or Sell Unused Toys

Go through the playroom with your children and help them decide which items need to go. Let them pick out a few toys to donate or pass down to younger family members, and put anything that is in good condition up for sale online or at a garage sale. This will help you make room for new toys and encourage your children to be mindful of their belongings.

3. Utilize Vertical Space

Maximize the space in your play by taking advantage of vertical storage such as wall-mounted peg boards, bookcases and cubby holes. Hang items like coats and backpacks on hooks, and store books on shelves. This will make it easier to keep the playroom clutter-free.

4. Establish a System for Cleanup

Once you have organized the room, help your children learn to maintain their space by establishing a simple cleanup system. Make sure they know where everything goes and encourage them to put away toys after they’re done playing. Consider setting a timer to keep them on track and providing rewards for completing the task.

5. Make Cleanup Fun

Playing games such as “Tidy Up Time” or implementing a reward system can make cleanup time more enjoyable for your children. You can also encourage them to help you clean up by offering incentives like a trip to the park or a special treat.

6. Create Zones for Different Activities

Organizing the playroom into zones can make it easier for your children to find what they’re looking for and stay organized. Label areas with signs or pictures that designate certain activities such as reading, playing with dolls, or building with blocks.

7. Rotate Toys Regularly

To keep your playroom organized and free of clutter, consider rotating toys out on a regular basis. Ask your children to pick out a few items that they no longer use, put them in storage, and bring out new ones. This will help make it easier to stay organized, while also keeping your children engaged and excited about their toys.

By following these tips, you can easily organize and declutter the playroom in time for summer! With a little effort and creativity, you can transform your child’s playroom into a fun and inviting space that will help them stay organized all year round.