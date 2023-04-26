How Often Should You Be Getting Your HVAC Serviced￼

14 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

It is important to get your HVAC serviced regularly in order to ensure it runs efficiently and cost-effectively. The frequency of service depends on several factors, including the age, type and size of your unit, as well as the environment where it is located. Here are 7 things to consider when planning your HVAC service:

1. Age of the Unit

The age of your HVAC unit is one of the most important factors in determining how often it should be serviced. Generally, older units need more frequent maintenance than newer ones, as their components have had more time to wear down and become less efficient over time.

2. Type of Unit

The type of HVAC unit you have also affects the frequency of service. Central systems and ductless split-systems typically need more frequent attention than window or portable units, as they contain multiple components that can become worn down with use over time.

3. Size of the Unit

The size of your HVAC unit is also important when deciding how often it should be serviced. Heavier-duty units, such as those used in large commercial buildings or industrial applications, typically require more frequent maintenance than residential systems.

4. Environment Where the Unit is Located

The environment where your HVAC unit is located can have a big impact on how often it should be serviced. Units in areas that are prone to extreme temperatures, such as those located in desert regions, will likely require more frequent servicing than those located in more temperate climates.

5. Use of the Unit

How often you use your HVAC unit is also a factor when determining its service frequency. Units that are used on a daily basis will require more frequent maintenance than those that are used only occasionally or seasonally.

6. Manufacturer’s Recommendations

It is always best to follow the manufacturer’s recommendations for servicing your HVAC unit, as they can provide specific guidance regarding the frequency and type of service needed.

7. Professional Opinion

Finally, it is always a good idea to get the opinion of an experienced professional who can provide advice on the best way to keep your unit running efficiently and cost-effectively. A qualified technician can inspect your system and make recommendations on how often it should be serviced based on its age, type, size and environment.

By considering these 7 factors when planning your HVAC service, you can ensure that your unit is running optimally and cost-effectively for years to come. Regular maintenance not only helps extend the life of your system but also ensures that it is operating at peak performance levels. With the right combination of service frequency and professional advice, you can keep your unit running smoothly and efficiently for years.