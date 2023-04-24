A Guide to the Phishing Attacks That Are Targeting Law Firms￼

17 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Law firms are increasingly becoming a target of phishing attacks. The attackers employ various tactics to gain access to confidential information and financial accounts, which could have severe consequences for the firm’s reputation and finances. As a law firm, it is important that you stay vigilant against such attacks and understand the different types of phishing attack methods.

Types of Phishing Attacks

1. Spear Phishing

This type of attack is more targeted and personalized than other kinds of phishing attacks. Attackers use information they have gathered from public sources such as social media to craft their messages in order to make them appear more legitimate.

2. Whaling

Whaling attacks target high-value individuals inside a company, such as executives and managers. Attackers use impersonation techniques to try and gain privileged access to corporate systems.

3. BEC (Business Email Compromise)

BEC is a type of attack where attackers send fake emails pretending to be from legitimate businesses or colleagues in order to get money from their victims.

4. SMiShing

SMiShing is a type of attack where cybercriminals send malicious links or texts to mobile devices, usually through SMS messages, in order to gain access to confidential information.

5. Vishing

Vishing attacks require attackers to set up phone calls with victims in order to gain access to confidential information. Attackers often impersonate a company in order to sound more legitimate.

7 Things To Do To Prevent Phishing Attacks

1. Educate your employees about phishing methods and the signs of an attack.

2. Install anti-malware software on all devices used by the firm, including laptops, tablets, and phones.

3. Utilize multi-factor authentication on all accounts that access confidential information.

4. Use strong passwords on all accounts

5. Regularly review system logs to identify any suspicious activity.

6. Monitor employee emails for any signs of phishing attempts or malicious links or attachments.

7. Review and update security policies regularly to reflect the latest threat landscape.

By staying aware of the different types of phishing attacks, understanding their methods, and taking steps to protect your firm from them, you can reduce the risks of a successful attack. Taking proactive measures will not only help protect your client’s data, but it will also protect your firm’s reputation and finances.