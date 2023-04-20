What Steps Should You Take When Someone Hits Your Parked Car

17 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

When you park your vehicle, you hope it will remain safe and untouched when you return. Unfortunately, this isn’t always the case. If someone hits your parked car, there are some important steps to take in order to recover compensation for damages and make sure you’re properly taken care of.

1. Remain Calm and Assess the Situation

If you or anyone else involved in the accident is injured, call 911 immediately. Otherwise, take a deep breath, check to make sure all parties are okay, and stay put until law enforcement arrives.

2. Collect Information

Exchange contact and insurance information with the other driver(s) involved in the accident. Be sure to get their full name, driver’s license number, license plate number, and insurance policy information. Also take note of the make/model of their car, as well as any other notable details about the incident (such as the time, location, and weather conditions).

3. Determine the Extent of Damage

Take a look at your car and note the damages. Take pictures or videos if possible, as this will help you make your case to the insurance company.

4. File an Accident Report

Call 911 or your local law enforcement agency and explain what happened in order to file an accident report. This is especially important if the other driver leaves the scene before you have a chance to exchange information.

5. Contact Your Insurance Company

Call your insurer and provide them with all of the details of the incident – this includes any contact or insurance information obtained from the other driver(s), as well as pictures of any damage done to your car.

6. Contact a Lawyer

If the other driver(s) involved in the incident do not have insurance, or if they do not offer enough coverage to pay for all of the damages done to your car, contact an experienced lawyer who can help you fight for the compensation you deserve.

7. Seek Medical Help

It is important to seek medical attention if you are feeling pain or discomfort as a result of the accident. Make sure to keep all documentation related to your medical care, as this can be used in any legal proceedings that may follow.

Following these seven steps will help ensure that the process of filing an insurance claim and/or legal action for a hit-and-run on your parked car runs as smoothly as possible. Remember to remain calm and collected, collect all pertinent information, report the incident to law enforcement, contact your insurance company, contact an attorney if necessary, and seek medical attention if needed. Taking these steps will help you protect yourself in the event of such an unfortunate occurrence.