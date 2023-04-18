George Verwer: KP Yohannan Salutes Missions Legend Who Died April 14

17 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

MEDIA ADVISORY: Interview Availability

STONEY CREEK, Canada — Few people knew George Verwer, legendary founder of Operation Mobilization (OM), in the same way as KP Yohannan, founder of GFA World. From the earliest OM days in Asia, Yohannan recalls the unprecedented impact Verwer made on global evangelical missions over 60 years in the world’s hardest places.

George Verwer (left) and KP Yohannan

No One Tells the George Verwer Story Like KP Yohannan

“George Verwer challenged me as never before to commit myself to a life of breathtaking, radical discipleship,” says Yohannan, also known as Metropolitan Yohan, who went on to launch GFA World (formerly Gospel for Asia, www.gfa.ca), one of the world’s biggest missions agencies.

Yohannan, author of the bestseller Revolution in World Missions that he dedicated to Verwer, will share with your audience or readers:

How as a barefoot teenager from a remote village in Asia his first encounter with Verwer turned his life upside down

The incredible story of the early years of OM

How Verwer’s passionate challenge to “radical discipleship” still resonates with young people today, inspiring thousands to reject materialism and go “all out” for Christ

GFA World (www.gfa.ca) is a leading faith-based global mission agency, helping national workers bring vital assistance and spiritual hope to millions across the world, especially in Africa and Asia, and sharing the love of God. In a typical year, this includes thousands of community development projects that benefit downtrodden families and their children, free medical camps conducted in more than 800 villages and remote communities, over 4,800 clean water wells drilled, over 12,000 water filters installed, income-generating Christmas gifts for more than 163,000 needy families, and teaching to provide hope and encouragement in 110 languages in 14 nations through radio ministry. GFA World has launched programs in Africa, starting with compassion projects in Rwanda. For all the latest news, visit the Press Room at https://gfanews.org/news.

