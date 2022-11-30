What is Online Reputation￼

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Online reputation is a general opinion about the company, compiled on the Internet. A positive image is an invaluable asset for a company. Up to 50% of a company’s value is provided by the positive opinion of others. Unlike offline activities, online reputation is more difficult to control because of the large amount of information and the need to analyze a large number of sources. Reputation is a variable that can be controlled.

The world of the Internet has become a major decision-making factor in the purchase of goods. Before making a purchase, potential customers search for sellers and companies on existing reviews in various forums.

If you have mostly bad reviews, potential customers are more likely to decide not to buy from your company. Negative reviews matter a lot, especially those posted on search engines like Google. Therefore, it is very important to monitor customer reviews online. Buy Google reviews is not an option, however.

Online reputation: a cost-effective measure

Online reputation management is more integrated into the marketing concepts of many companies. Some companies hire dedicated account managers who are solely responsible for minimizing and/or reducing negative search results.

If your business has negative reviews in Google search results, you need to act immediately. As part of an online reputation management service, the first few pages of search results should be positive and related to your brand. Emphasis should also be placed on search intent. As a result, negative headlines will recede or fall in the rankings and move to the back pages of search results, which rarely interest Internet users. By working on your e-reputation, negative reviews will no longer harm your company’s image.

What affects online reputation

Reputation is formed from the public’s opinion. Therefore, in order to ensure a positive image, it is important to gain the trust of the public. When a company is mentioned online, the user creates a strong association, a certain image that affects the desire to buy or request a service, to share the impression with others. On the network, the impression of a company will be formed by the following components: reviews, quality of content, and communication with customers.

Comments

A dissatisfied customer will certainly leave reviews on Google or other sites. For new visitors, negative reviews will be a decisive factor in choosing a cooperative business. The site owner should periodically analyze the review platforms, monitor negative reviews and solve the problem. You should not leave the customer without an answer either. You should start a dialogue, resolve a misunderstanding, worry about the situation. This will increase brand loyalty and stop the spread of negativity across the network.

Content of the site

Site visitors do not like plagiarism, so you should carefully select texts and images for the main resource. Competitive advantage is achieved by web portals that offer interesting and exciting content, unique, interesting texts in blogs. Browsing websites full of the same images or phrases written in the pattern, the user will give preference to a company that has some difference from others.

Communication

The online store has no offline sales point, the business is conducted via the “World Wide Web”, but this does not eliminate communication with the customer audience. Social networks, direct communication, live chat support and reviews on popular platforms are the main places where you need to communicate directly with customers. Time spent on correspondence, and voluminous and detailed responses will positively affect the image of the organization.

Manage your e-reputation well

A good digital reputation depends on the information that users see. It is necessary to carefully design the site, the design of the homepage and develop a brand logo. If the company does not have its own emblem, you should start developing a logo yourself or call in experienced professionals.

Social networks, communication with subscribers, and publishing interesting and fresh content will help you expand your reach and attract new customers. However, it should be remembered that in the absence of free time to promote an account on social networks, it is better not to create a profile than to cause negative feedback from the audience due to low activity on the page.

Make a detailed plan for publishing new articles for the blog, and publishing documents on the sites. Pay attention to the selection of key phrases for customers and search engines. If there is nothing good on the site, you should think about developing it, and publishing interesting information related to the field of activity, news, and business achievements.