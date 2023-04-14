Should You Store Jewelry in a Self Storage Unit?￼

14 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

The answer is a definite no! Storing jewelry in a self storage unit can be extremely dangerous and could cause irreparable damage to your most prized possessions. Here are six reasons why you should not store jewelry in a self storage unit:

1. Temperature and Humidity Fluctuations

Self storage units are generally not climate controlled and the temperature and humidity levels can fluctuate widely. These changes in climate can cause damage to your jewelry, such as tarnishing or warping.

2. Theft

Self storage units are not usually secure and there is a risk of theft or burglary. You could also be held liable for any theft that occurs if proper security measures are not taken. If you are truly worried about theft, consider investing in a safe that is specifically designed for storing jewelry.

3. Pests

Pests such as rodents and insects can invade a self storage unit and cause damage to your jewelry. They can also spread disease or leave droppings that could damage your jewelry further. There is also the risk of rodents or insects nesting in your jewelry, which can be difficult to remove.

4. Lack of Insulation

Most self storage units do not have any form of insulation, meaning that your jewelry could be exposed to extreme temperatures. This can cause it to become brittle or warped and make it more vulnerable to theft.

5. Moisture

Self storage units are not waterproof, so moisture can easily seep in and damage delicate jewelry pieces. This is especially a problem if the unit is located near a water source, such as a river or lake. When moisture seeps in, it can cause rust or tarnish on your jewelry.

6. Unsuitable Surroundings

Jewelry is delicate and needs to be stored in an environment that doesn’t have any rough surfaces that could scratch it or cause damage. Self storage units often contain boxes and other items that can easily damage jewelry pieces if they are not properly packed and secured.

For these reasons, it is best to avoid storing jewelry in a self storage unit and instead find a secure location that is climate-controlled and can provide protection against theft, pests, moisture and other environmental hazards. With the right precautions, you can ensure that your jewelry remains safe and sound for years to come.