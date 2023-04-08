5 Smart Reasons to Give Your AC Unit a Professional Tune-Up

17 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Air conditioning (AC) units are essential for keeping homes and buildings cool during hot weather conditions. While they are typically in working order and keep homes at the right temperature, they are not immune to the effects of age. An experienced technician will check and replace worn components to ensure your AC unit functions efficiently.

1- Maintain Health and Safety

A dirty cooling coil can cause the spread of bacteria and mold growth. This is because the cooling wave transfers heat from inside your home to outside. This process gets disrupted when the cooling coils are covered in grime or mold, and your air conditioner needs to do its job more effectively. A professional AC tune-up can rid your AC unit of dangerous bacteria and prevent you from inhaling harmful allergens.

2- Prolonged Lifespan

Over time, most AC units will begin to wear and tear. Regular checks of the AC system components are a must for ensuring that your air conditioner is still viable for heavy use in years to come. By promptly identifying and intervening in irregularities, you proactively circumvent the impending aggravation of complications and thus extend the lifespan of your machinery. The professional AC tune-up will check the AC unit’s efficiency and ensure it works correctly.

3- Keep HVAC Molehills From Becoming Mountains

If you have an AC unit that has been out of commission for some time, a large black spot may form on your home’s ceiling. This excessive growth occurs due to the increasingly great exposure of air conditioning ducts to the pernicious moisture inside.

However, by acquiring professional cleaning services to purge your AC unit’s ductwork regularly and appropriately, you can safeguard against unwelcome mold spore intrusion into your home ambiance.

4- Reduce AC Rattle

When you turn it on, your AC unit will have some areas where the cover is loose and rattles. The diminishment of its efficiency can be attributed to the inevitable erosion caused by the constant passage of time, rendering it less effective than its earlier iteration. The professional AC tune-up should be able to clean away all of the excess grime from your cooling unit’s interior components and reflective surfaces.

5- Catch Refrigerant Issues

Refrigerant issues will likely arise when you experience a problem with electrical components. Sometimes, the AC unit cannot cool your home correctly because of an electrical problem with the motor. You can mitigate this problem by having your cooling system checked regularly.

A professional tune-up can detect a refrigerant issue before the problem becomes too severe and causes extensive damage to your AC unit. The experienced technician can then use a refrigerant recovery kit to remove excess refrigerant from your AC unit.

Utilizing expert AC servicing is pivotal in facilitating the elongation of your air conditioner’s lifespan and averting any significant issues that may arise. It is highly advisable to undergo an extensive evaluation of your AC Units by a specialized authority before succumbing to unforeseen disturbance and encountering an unanticipated mechanism failure. A regular maintenance check-up can effectively contribute towards ensuring optimal functionality and operability for the entirety of its operational duration.