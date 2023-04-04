What Thickness of Mattress Do You Need?￼

11 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Selecting a mattress can be overwhelming due to the sheer number of options available. With all the different sizes, materials, and levels of firmness out there, it’s easy to become confused. One factor that is often overlooked when shopping for a mattress is thickness. A mattress’s thickness plays an important role in its comfort and overall feel. In this article, we’ll discuss seven ways to tell what thickness of mattress is right for you.

1. Body Type and Weight

Generally speaking, if you’re an average-sized adult who weighs between 130 to 230 pounds, a 10-inch thick mattress will be comfortable enough for most sleepers. If you’re a heavier individual, you may want to opt for an 11- or 12-inch thick mattress for more support and cushioning. On the other hand, if you’re lighter in weight (under 130 pounds), a 9-inch thick mattress should be enough to provide adequate comfort.

2. Preference

Your personal preferences will also play a role in determining the best mattress thickness for you. Do you prefer your mattress to be firm or plush? If you like a cushioned sleep surface, opt for something thicker. If you’d rather have a firmer sleep experience, go with something thinner.

3. Mattress Type

The type of mattress you choose will also affect the ideal thickness. Memory foam mattresses tend to be thicker than traditional innerspring mattresses, since they offer more cushioning and contouring. Latex and hybrid mattresses usually fall somewhere in the middle when it comes to thickness.

4. Sleeping Position

Your preferred sleeping position is another factor to consider when choosing a mattress thickness. If you sleep on your side, you may want to opt for something thicker (10-12 inches) to provide enough cushioning for your heavier body parts, like hips and shoulders. Back sleepers should look for a mattress that’s slightly firmer (8-10 inches), while stomach sleepers can go as thin as 6 inches.

5. Room Size

If your bedroom is on the smaller side, a thinner mattress (8-9 inches) may be best to save space and still provide adequate comfort. On the other hand, if you have a larger room, you can afford to go thicker and opt for something in the 10-12 inch range.

6. Budget

Your budget is also an important factor in selecting a mattress thickness. Generally speaking, thicker mattresses tend to be more expensive than thinner ones, so you may want to consider your financial constraints when shopping around.

7. Trial Period

Most mattresses nowadays come with a trial period. This is an excellent opportunity to try out different thicknesses to determine which one works best for you. If the mattress isn’t comfortable after sleeping on it for several days or weeks, then you can exchange it for another thickness without any additional cost.

By taking all of these factors into consideration, you can find the best mattress thickness for your individual needs. With a little bit of research and some trial and error, you’ll be able to select the perfect mattress in no time!