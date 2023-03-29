Does Cold Weather Negatively Affect Concrete?

9 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Winter temperatures can be hard on your home, especially if they drop below freezing. While concrete is strong, it can be damaged by extreme cold. If you’re thinking about laying more concrete or fixing an existing slab, here’s what you need to know.

How Does Concrete Get Damaged by the Cold?

Since concrete is made of porous material, water, and other materials can penetrate it when temperatures drop below freezing. When this happens, the water inside the concrete freezes and expands, creating cracks and chips in its surface. This can lead to serious structural damage if left unchecked.

How to Protect Your Concrete From Cold Weather

Fortunately, there are some measures you can take to help protect your concrete from cold weather. One of the best ways is to seal the surface of the concrete with a protective coating. This will keep water and other materials from penetrating it and minimize the chance of damage due to freezing temperatures.

Additionally, adding insulation under the concrete can help keep more heat in and prevent the water inside from freezing. Finally, you can use a de-icing agent to keep the surface of your concrete free of ice and snow that could lead to cracks and chips.

Can You Fix a Crack in Concrete?

If the cold has already taken its toll on your concrete and created a crack, all is not lost. You can fix minor cracks yourself with an epoxy filler or patching compound. For more serious damage, it’s best to call in a professional to assess the extent of the problem and suggest an appropriate remedy.

The Bottom Line

Concrete can definitely be damaged by cold weather if it’s not adequately protected. Taking the necessary precautions and regularly inspecting your concrete for signs of damage are essential steps to take to keep it looking its best all year round.

If you ever notice a crack or chip, don’t delay! Take action right away and repair it before it gets any worse. That way, you can be sure your concrete will stay strong and beautiful for years to come. But if you do need to replace your concrete, make sure you get the help of a professional.