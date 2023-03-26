5 Important Tips for Finding Final Drive Motors to Purchase

15 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Having the perfect final drive motor is paramount to getting the best results from your heavy machinery or construction equipment. There are many crucial steps to take when looking for a new motor, so it is important to know the fundamentals of the process before you start. Here are five tips to follow when searching for a final drive motor to purchase.

1- Clean the Undercarriage of Your Machine

Before assessing the condition of the motor, you need to clean the machine’s undercarriage. This will help you detect any external issues before they cause more serious internal damage to the motor. It is a good practice to thoroughly rake and remove any dirt, leaves, and other debris near the machine. You should also look for any signs of damage or wear to the machine itself, as this can have a major impact on the operation of the motor. In addition, it is important to inspect the surrounding area for sharp objects and possible leaks from other parts of the equipment. With a thorough inspection, you can be confident that your motor will be in excellent condition.

2- Check the Gear Oil Levels in Your Final Drive

If you have never replaced the gear oil on your machine, then it is important that you check the levels in the final drive before replacing it. If the oil is old or in low levels, then this can have a hugely detrimental effect on the mechanical components of the drive motor. Therefore, it is important to make sure that the oil levels are of the highest standard before looking for a final drive motor to purchase.

3- Change the Gear Oil in Your Final Drive

Once you have checked the levels of the gear oil, if need be, then it is important to change the oil to maintain your motor in peak condition. It is important to note that the type of oil may differ from motor to motor, so it is important to use the recommended oil when replacing the old oil.

4- Don’t Ignore Leaking Seals

Another step in the pre-purchase process is to check the seals and make sure they are not leaking. Leaking seals can cause the motors to corrode, leading to more severe problems, even after you have purchased the motor.

5- Replace the Case Drain Filters Regularly

The final tip during the pre-purchase process is to make sure that the case drain filters are replaced regularly. This will ensure that your machine will be well served and will catch debris and filter out impurities that could interfere with the purpose of the motor.

The key points to remember when looking for a new or used final drive motor are to clean the undercarriage of your machine, check and replace the gear oil, replace the case drain filters, and make sure the seals are not leaking. Following these tips will help to increase the longevity of your motor and give you the best results from your equipment.