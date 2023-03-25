How to Get Started on Your Decluttering Journey

12 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

When it comes to decluttering, it can feel like an overwhelming task. Knowing where to begin is often so daunting that you abandon the task completely. However, decluttering your home and your life doesn’t have to be impossible! With a simple set of easy to follow steps, you can take on the decluttering process and bring some organization to your home. Here are 6 easy steps to help you get started!

Have A Plan

Before you start decluttering, it’s important to have an action plan. Make a list of what areas you want to work on and how you want to organize them. This will make your task easier and help you stay focused. When creating your plan, prioritize the areas that need the most attention first.

Take It Room By Room

Go through each room and make a pile of items that you don’t need and those that you want to keep. Items in the “keep” pile should be organized and put away in designated areas. Those items that you don’t need or want should be discarded, donated, or sold. The goal is to keep only items you use or love.

Donate or Sell Items

Donating or selling items can be a great way to declutter. Have a garage sale and unload any unwanted items that you don’t need or have no use for. Or donate items to your local charity to help others in need. If you have a lot of items to donate, contact your local charity and they may even come pick up the items.

Eliminate Clutter

Look for items that can easily be thrown away or recycled. Go through closets and drawers, sifting through piles of old magazines and newspapers, and throwing away items that are no longer needed. There may even be items in your home that can easily be recycled or reused.

Create A System

Design a system to keep track of all your possessions. Make sure to label items so you know where to find them. Also, consider storage solutions like baskets and bins for easier access to your belongings.

Keep It Up!

Decluttering is not a one-time task. To keep your home and life organized, it’s important to stick to the plan and keep up with your system. Make it a habit to maintain tidiness in each room and check up on any areas that need attention.

These 6 simple steps will help you get started on your decluttering journey and keep your home organized and tidy. With a little dedication, you can make your life easier and more peaceful! Good luck!