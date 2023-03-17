15 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Are you in the process of selling your home? Do you need it to sell fast? Depending on the market, your listing price, and a few other factors, the length of time it takes to sell your home may vary. If you need to sell your home quickly, there are some things you can do to prepare your home for listing. When you don’t have a lot of time, it helps to focus on a few key items that can make a big difference in curb appeal and presentation. Consider the ultimate checklist to prepare your house to sell quickly.

Fresh paint. One of the best things you can do to make your home more presentable is to apply some fresh coats of paint. If you have any rooms with bold colors, consider repainting with more neutral colors that will be more appealing to a wide range of potential buyers. Paint over scuff marks on the walls, baseboards, doors, and even the ceiling. Exterior painting is also important, as it helps your home make a good first impression. Consider hiring a painting company that can get the job done quickly with clean, professional lines.

Basic landscaping. You don't need to do a complete overhaul of your yard, but some basic landscaping can improve curb appeal. In addition to mowing, weed eating, and edging, consider planting some flowers and/or bushes that can help your home look more inviting. Spread some new mulch in your flower beds and around the base of trees to freshen them up.

Declutter. Remove clutter from every room in your home. Put things away and out of sight as much as possible. Counters should be nearly devoid of items, nothing should be on the floor, even closets and storage spaces should be organized and no more than half full. Consider getting a storage unit to help you declutter your home without having to give up items you want to keep.

Remove personal items. Potential buyers need to be able to picture your home as theirs. But that can be difficult to do when your family photos are on the walls. Remove personal items like photos, children's artwork, monogrammed items, and knick-knacks. The home should look like anyone could live there.

Do small repairs. Repair or replace anything that is broken, no matter how small. Tighten loose door handles, replace burned out light bulbs, fix stair railings, replace damaged floor boards or tiles, repair holes in drywall, calk cracks, and take care of anything else that needs to be addressed. A house that looks in need of repair loses value in the eyes of potential buyers.

Freshen the air. The smell of your home is as important as how it looks. Clean to remove odors, especially pet odors. Take out the trash before a showing. Use air fresheners that offer inviting scents like vanilla, cinnamon, or citrus.

Deep clean. Give your home a good deep cleaning before listing. You may even consider hiring a house cleaning service to give your home a thorough, professional cleaning that will leave it sparkling and smelling fresh.

Staging. Stage the rooms in your home the way they are supposed to be used. Set your dining room table with placemats, place settings, cloth napkins, and a centerpiece. Make the breakfast nook look inviting with a tea service set and fresh flowers on the table. Arrange throw pillows on the couch and other small touches throughout your home to make it look comfortable and welcoming.

Sell Your Home Fast With Help From TRICO PAINTING Co.

When you need to sell your home quickly, you don’t have time to do all the painting yourself. Take one thing off your list by hiring Trico Painting Co. We provide interior and exterior painting services that can have your whole home looking new and beautiful. Get professional looking results from our highly trained, experienced painters that will have potential buyers competing with offers.

TRICO PAINTING Co. provides residential painting services in Roseville, California and the surrounding areas. Call (916) 550-9648 or contact us today to schedule a free estimate.