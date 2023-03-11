6 Benefits of Companies Reviewing Past and Projected Earnings

14 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

When a company announces its earnings, it is not just the current performance they are reporting. They also let investors know what the future holds for that company and its stock price. And while there is no predicting the future, analyzing past and projected earnings can help provide insights into how a stock should perform in different periods. Many investors will be inclined to buy a stock if it does well. And many investors will also be inclined to sell a stock based on future earnings expectations. Recognizing this, companies are often eager to pre-announce their annual earnings to let investors know how they are doing now and how they plan on doing in the coming years. Here are six benefits of companies reviewing past and projected earnings.

1. Provide More Accurate Guidance to Investors and Analysts

When a company guides future earnings projections, it can be more accurate because it discloses what it believes will happen. Companies need to provide correct information that can help investors make sound decisions. And by giving guidance, companies may also be able to avoid certain fines associated with committing fraud with misleading information or using manipulative schemes, which are both illegal.

2. Help Investors with Long-Term Positioning

For international companies, providing guidance can also help investors determine how they will be positioned over the long term. Many investors will hold on to their investments for a long time, and if they need help seeing clearly what a company plans to do in the future, they may have to make difficult decisions concerning when it is time to sell their positions. By providing guidance, investors can better understand what a company plans to do in the future and how they want to be positioned in the long term.

3. Measure Your Liquidity

Some investors use the stock market to build wealth or add to their accounts. This can be done by purchasing undervalued stocks and holding them until they reach a higher price. These types of investors want to easily sell their investments when the time comes for them to do so, which is why they need to know whether or not they will be forced out of a position in the future. Providing earnings guidance can help these investors better understand their liquidity and whether or not they are at risk of being forced out of a position.

4. Give a Clear Picture of Financial Health

During a given period, there may be several factors that influence the financial health of a company. This can include but is not limited to the price of oil, commodities, and other investments that are specific to certain companies. When a company guides its earnings, investors can measure its performance relative to those market conditions. By doing so, investors can better judge a company’s financial health and future performance from earnings and economic perspective.

5. Optimize Your Capital Use

A publicly traded company should use its capital wisely to provide investors with the best possible return on their investments. By guiding future earnings, companies can inform investors how they plan to use their capital in the coming year. This can also include letting investors know where they plan to put this capital and how it will be used to benefit the firm and its shareholders.

6. Predict Trends or Assumptions That Could Impact Future Performance

When a company guides future earnings, it can be helpful for investors because it gives them insight into the future and a better idea of how a firm might perform moving forward. For example, if a company’s revenue comes from foreign markets and investors know that foreign markets will grow in the coming years, this may be an important piece of information for investors to consider. This can give investors a better understanding of how foreign market trends in the future might impact their investment.

Companies must comply with certain laws and regulations, which is why guiding future earnings can be helpful. By providing this information, companies stay compliant in many different ways, including not committing fraud with misleading information or using manipulative schemes that are both illegal.