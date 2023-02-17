4 Risks of Not Replacing a Broken Radon Detection System

15 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Radon is a radioactive gas created as a byproduct of the natural decay of uranium, thorium, and other minerals found throughout the Earth. Exposure to high concentrations can lead to lung cancer. Radon detectors are designed to detect the presence of radon gas via a chemical reaction. If radon is detected, the system will set off an alarm.

When a detector breaks or malfunctions, it is important to take it out of commission and replace it. Waiting to replace the broken system might cause more harm than good. Here are four risks to not replacing a fractured radon detector.

1. Liability

Just as a building that is not up to code can be deemed unfit for human occupancy, a radon detector that is not in working order can also be considered unfit. If any life is lost due to exposure, the responsible party could face criminal prosecution. If a homeowner fails to replace their broken or expired detector and an inspection reveals high radon levels, they could be found guilty of negligence. This could result in huge fines and even jail time. Most states have strict radon laws to prevent public exposure to radon gas.

2. Health Risks

Radon gas is colorless and odorless. Human senses cannot detect it unless in larger quantities. When radon escapes into the air, it becomes an inhalation hazard for its residents. The gas will be inhaled by family members and may cause severe health problems such as lung cancer, bronchitis, and pulmonary fibrosis. These conditions are especially detrimental to children and people with respiratory ailments. Stay on top of the issue by getting regular radon testing and replacing your broken detectors.

3. False Alarms

If a radon detection system breaks or malfunctions and is left in the home for an extended period, it may give off false alarms. This is especially true if there are insects or other living creatures in the house. Sometimes the detector will go off during high winds or a storm, causing unnecessary panic and wasting precious time if there is no real radon gas contamination in the home. These false alarms can also lead to unreliable readings, resulting in a false sense of security.

4. Reduced Home Value

If a buyer decides to purchase your home and notices that the radon detector is not functioning properly, they might ask for a reduced price considering this issue. Home buyers want to see that a radon detector is in place because they know it means your home has been checked for potential radon gas problems. They also want to ensure the system is in working order and meets all safety requirements. When a radon detection system is broken or malfunctions, potential home buyers might even be reluctant to purchase your home.

If your radon detector has broken or stopped working, it is important to have it checked out by a trained professional. Protect yourself and your family by monitoring the radon levels in your home. By replacing the broken or malfunctioning system, you can ensure that your home is safe and protected from the dangers of radon poisoning.