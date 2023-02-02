Pen Testing Vs Risk Assessment – What’s the Difference & Which Should Your Business Have Completed?

24 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

In the world of cybersecurity, pen testing, and risk assessments are two important processes that organizations must complete to protect themselves from malicious threats.

Pen testing or penetration testing is a simulated attack on an organization’s network infrastructure to identify any potential vulnerabilities before they can be exploited by cybercriminals.

Risk assessment, on the other hand, is a comprehensive process that looks at all aspects of an organization’s security posture and provides recommendations for improvement.

In this article, we will look at the pros and cons of both approaches as well as discuss why having a risk assessment completed may be better than relying solely on pen tests.

Pros of Pen Testing:

-Penetration tests are useful for quickly and accurately assessing the security posture of an organization.

-Pen testers can identify potential vulnerabilities that may be difficult to detect using other methods.

-The process is relatively inexpensive compared to other forms of testing.

Cons of Pen Testing:

-Pen tests are limited in scope and may not always be comprehensive.

-The process is typically more reactive than proactive, meaning that potential threats may already exist by the time they are discovered.

-They can be disrupted or may need reworking if changes have been made to the system since the last test was completed.

Pros of Risk Assessment:

-A comprehensive risk assessment takes into account all aspects of an organization’s security posture and provides detailed recommendations for improvement.

-It is a proactive process that can help identify potential threats before they become a problem.

-Risk assessments are much more involved than pen tests and often require a team of experts to properly identify and analyze potential risks.

Cons of Risk Assessment:

-The process is more expensive than a pen test.

-It requires more time, resources, and expertise in order to be effective.

-Risk assessments can take longer to complete due to the amount of information that needs to be evaluated.

Overall, having a risk assessment completed is often better than relying solely on pen testing. Risk assessments are more comprehensive and can provide organizations with a better understanding of their security posture and recommendations for improvement.

Pen testing can be useful for quickly assessing the security posture of an organization, but should not replace a risk assessment as it is limited in scope. Having both processes completed can help organizations stay one step ahead of malicious threats and ensure that their data is safe from cybercriminals.

Managed IT services can be a great way to ensure that your organization’s risk assessment and pen testing processes are always up to date. Managed IT providers can provide experienced security professionals who have the expertise necessary to properly evaluate potential threats and identify any vulnerabilities in your systems.

They can also provide ongoing monitoring of all security measures to ensure that your data is always safe.

By completing both a risk assessment and regular pen tests, organizations can stay one step ahead of malicious threats and protect their data from being breached. Managed IT services are a great way to ensure that these processes are completed properly and regularly so that your organization can keep its data secure.