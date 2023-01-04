Cyber Threats to Watch Out For in 2023

12 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

When you’re making your new years resolutions this year, you might want to consider the importance of continued vigilance in the cyber-world of your business. As the world continues to become more digitalized, so does the threat of cyberattacks.

While there are a variety of cyber threats that could impact businesses in 2023, here are 5 to watch out for:

1. Ransomware

Ransomware is one of the most common forms of malicious attacks and is when hackers use malicious software to encrypt files or lock access until a ransom is paid.

Knowing that ransomware is only growing, there are a few things you can do as a business owner to prevent ransomware.

One of the most important ways to ensure ransomware safety is to continually back up information regularly, ideally both locally and in the cloud. This way, if any data is encrypted or locked by a ransomware attack, there will be an available backup that can be used to restore the system and recover the files.

2. Phishing

Phishing attacks are a type of fraud where malicious actors attempt to gain access to confidential information or money by masquerading as a legitimate person or organization.

They typically send out emails containing links or attachments that, when clicked, download malicious software onto the user’s computer. This malware can then be used to gain access to personal and financial information.

To protect against phishing attacks, businesses should ensure employees are properly trained in recognizing the signs of a potential attack and that they know to never click on any link or attachment from an unsolicited email.

Additionally, businesses should have strong spam filters in place to block any suspicious emails from reaching inboxes.

3. Malware

Malware is a broad term used to describe malicious software installed on a computer to steal data or cause damage. The most common forms of malware are Trojans, worms, and viruses.

To protect against malware attacks, businesses should ensure all workstations have up-to-date antivirus software installed and that employees are trained in recognizing and avoiding suspicious links or websites.

Businesses should also ensure that their network’s firewalls are up to date and regularly monitored for any potential threats.

4. Man-in-the-middle attacks

These types of attacks occur when a malicious actor intercepts the connection between two parties, gaining access to anything being exchanged between them. This can be done by inserting a rogue device into the network or exploiting vulnerabilities in public Wi-Fi networks.

One thing business owners can do to fight man-in-the-middle attacks is to use encrypted connections whenever possible and ensure that all employees are aware of how to identify and avoid public Wi-Fi networks that may be vulnerable to attack.

5. IoT (Internet of Things) attacks

With the increasing use of connected devices, there has been an increase in the number of attacks targeting these devices. These attacks can take many forms, from stealing data from connected devices to exploiting vulnerabilities to gain control over them.

Businesses should ensure that all devices are properly updated with the latest security patches and that employees are trained in recognizing any suspicious behavior.

Overall, cybersecurity is something that should be taken seriously. By taking the time to educate employees, implement strong security policies, and make sure all systems are up-to-date with the latest anti-malware software, businesses can help protect themselves from potential attacks in 2023.