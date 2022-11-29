8 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Is your baby always waking up in the middle of the night feeling cold? A wearable blanket is a great solution! Many parents have found that their baby sleeps better and longer when they use a wearable blanket.

What is a wearable blanket?

It’s a type of baby sleepwear made from lightweight and breathable materials. Instead of traditional blankets that can easily become a hazard by slipping off, these wearable pieces are secured with snaps or zippers to ensure secure coverage. Unlike a traditional blanket, they provide better warmth since they fit snugly on your baby’s body.

5 Things to Love About Wearable Blankets

Easy to clean – Unlike traditional blankets that take a bit more effort to keep them clean, these wearable blankets can be easily thrown in the washing machine. You can also spot clean any stains or messes.

Versatile –These wearable blankets can be used as a sleeping bag, swaddle, blanket or even a Matalan for playtime. No more worrying about grabbing new items every time you switch up activities!

Perfect for travel – The lightweight material makes this an ideal item for bringing along on trips or vacations. You can also easily slip it into a diaper bag for quick changes on the go.

Provides extra warmth – The snug fit of these wearable blankets helps keep your baby warm when the temperatures drop. And since it’s made with lightweight materials, they won’t be too hot during warmer months.

Convenient – There’s no more worrying about repositioning or adjusting a blanket throughout the night. A wearable blanket will stay in place and provide your baby with all-night comfort.

Where to buy a wearable blanket?

Most major baby retailers like buybuy Baby, Target, and Walmart carry a range of sizes and styles. You can also get them online at Amazon or other online stores. For example, Burt’s Bees Baby and Baby Merlin both offer a variety of wearable blankets in different colors, prints, and materials.

BONUS: Safety Tips When Using a Wearable Blanket

• Make sure the snaps or zippers are secured before placing the baby in the crib with the wearable blanket.

• Ensure that the wearable blanket is not too tight – it should fit comfortably around your baby’s body without being constricting.

• Be sure to regularly check if your baby has kicked off or loosened the wearable blanket during sleep times.

• Avoid placing any items near the edges of the crib while using a wearable blanket as they may cause overheating.

• Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions when washing and caring for these blankets.

Overall, parents love the convenience and comfort that a wearable blanket provides for their baby. They are perfect for keeping your little one warm on cold nights while still allowing them freedom of movement during sleep. With so many options available on the market today, you’re sure to find one that suits your needs and budget. So if you’re looking for an effective solution to keep your baby warm at night, a wearable blanket might be just what you need!