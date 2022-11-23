What’s the Best Wall Paint Color to Pair with Dark Cabinets?

17 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Dark cabinets are a popular choice among homeowners, but the right wall paint color can make or break your design. When it comes to choosing paint colors to pair with dark cabinets, you want the wall color to be complementary but not overly contrasting. Dark cabinets are often used as a bold statement piece in the kitchen or bathroom and can create an intimate atmosphere.

To keep from detracting from your dark cabinet design, look for wall paint colors that have subtle tones and go for muted hues. Here are some of the best colors that work well with dark cabinets:

1. Soft Gray

A soft gray is an excellent choice to pair with dark cabinets as it adds a subtle contrast without overpowering the design. This color can be light or slightly darker, and either option allows your cabinets to remain the main focus of the room.

2. Beige

Beige is a great option if you want to create a warm, inviting aesthetic that won’t detract from your cabinet design. This gentle hue works well with darker tones, and it helps to lighten up the atmosphere while making sure the cabinets still stand out.

3. Sage Green

This shade of green is perfect for adding a touch of color to your walls while still keeping the look neutral and calming. It has muted tones that will complement dark cabinets but won’t draw too much attention away from them.

4. Creamy White

If you’re looking for a timeless wall paint color, creamy white is the way to go. This shade works well with darker cabinets, and it helps to keep the overall design looking elegant and sophisticated.

There are plenty of other paint colors that will work with dark cabinets, but these four are some of the best choices for creating a cohesive look in any room. When choosing a color, it’s important to consider how much contrast you want and to find a shade that won’t distract from your cabinet design. With these tips in mind, you’ll easily be able to find the perfect wall paint color to pair with dark cabinets!

Good luck on finding the best wall paint color for your dark cabinets! If you need any more help or advice, don’t hesitate to reach out to a professional painter or home decorator– they can provide expert knowledge and guidance when selecting colors that will complement each other. By taking their advice, you’ll have beautiful walls that add an extra touch of style to your design.

Have fun painting!

A bonus tip for picking the ideal wall paint color:

Always test out a sample of the shade before buying gallons of paint to make sure it pairs as nicely with your cabinets as you thought it would. It’s always better to be safe than sorry! Swatching is a great way to get a feel for the atmosphere of the room and see if the color is right for you.