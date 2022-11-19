Small-Space Living Tips for New College Students

11 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

From living with roommates to choosing the right furniture, small-space living for college students can present challenges. To make the process easier and ensure a successful transition to dorm life, there are some key tips to keep in mind:

Make it Your Own

Before decorating your dorm room, check with your roommates on how you plan to split up the space. Even if you’ll only be sharing the bedroom portion of your dorm room, having boundaries will help both parties feel comfortable and create an environment that allows each roommate to express their individual style. Don’t forget about storage solutions too. This could include shelves, bins or hooks that maximize space while keeping everything organized.

Get Creative With Furniture

Small-space living can be made easier when you think outside of the box. Look for furniture that can serve multiple purposes, such as a loft bed or an ottoman with storage underneath. Consider investing in a futon couch if your dorm room allows. This will give you extra seating and sleeping options without taking up too much space.

Rent a Storage Unit

If your dorm room isn’t large enough to accommodate all of your belongings, consider renting a storage unit to store items you don’t need year-round, like winter clothing or bulky sports equipment. This is often more cost-effective than shipping items back home every semester. Be sure to do your research when selecting the right storage unit for you. Look for one that’s nearby and offers flexible pricing options.

Be Strategic With Lighting

You’ll want to make your dorm room feel bright and open, so use lighting to your advantage. Natural light is key for making a small space look bigger, so don’t block any windows with furniture or too many items. If you need additional lighting, wall-mounted sconces can be a great way to free up floor space while adding a stylish touch to the room.

Take Advantage of Wall Space

Your walls can be a great asset when it comes to small-space living. Use shelves, hooks or bulletin boards to hang items from the wall and keep your dorm room clutter-free. This is especially useful for areas like closets, which often lack shelving options.

Have Fun With Color and Textiles

Last but not least, don’t be afraid to introduce color and texture into your dorm room. A bright throw pillow or patterned rug can give the space a cozy, inviting feel. If you don’t want to commit to large pieces of furniture, you can use textiles like curtains or bedding to make a statement without taking up too much room.

By following these tips, college students can make the most out of small-space living and create a dorm room that truly feels like home. From finding storage solutions to adding pops of color throughout, there are plenty of ways to maximize your space while making sure it reflects your individual style. With some thoughtful planning and creative problem solving, your transition into small-space living can be a successful and enjoyable one. ​