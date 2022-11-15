Fall Festival for Stoney Creek Community held by St. Cyprian Believers Eastern Church

20 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

The parish of St. Cyprian Believers Eastern Church welcomed their local neighbourhood for an afternoon of fun to help strengthen community relationships

STONEY CREEK, Ontario – October 22, 2022 St. Cyprian BEC (https://www.bechurch.ca), mission partner of GFA World (www.gfa.ca), hosted a free Fall Festival for the community. We gratefully took advantage of one of the last warm weekends of the year for this event. Families and individuals were welcomed to the property we share with GFA World from one to five in the afternoon. Donations were accepted to support the local Stoney Creek Food Bank.

St. Cyprian BEC took advantage of one of the last nice weekends in October to welcome the Stoney Creek community for a free Fall Festival

This event featured fall treats made by parishioners, games, face painting, a bouncy castle, and the opportunity to interact with other community members. Dave Coruzzi, a local musician and guitar teacher, also provided live music during the event. Almost 150 people attended the festival.

Stoney Creek is a multi-cultural community, and we were delighted to have families from different backgrounds in attendance. We love being able to share small pieces of our cultural heritage with those from other backgrounds! Sometimes we do so through teaching adults how to play checkers or playing giant-sized jenga. Or just sharing some of our favourite fall-time snacks and treats like caramel popcorn and chocolate chip cookies.

Around the world, Believers Eastern Church parishes seek to meet the needs in their communities. Partnering with GFA World, we have helped organize free medical camps in remote areas. Also, we have been able to provide misquitoe nets to many impoverished people in various communities.

GFA World (www.gfa.ca) is a leading faith-based global mission agency, helping national missionaries bring vital assistance and spiritual hope to millions across the world, especially in Asia and Africa, and sharing the love of God. In GFA World’s latest yearly report, this included thousands of community development projects that benefit downtrodden families and their children, free medical camps conducted in more than 1,200 villages and remote communities, over 4,800 clean water wells drilled, over 12,000 water filters installed, income-generating Christmas gifts for more than 260,000 needy families, and teaching providing hope and encouragement available in 110 languages in 14 nations through radio ministry. GFA World has launched programs in Africa, starting with compassion projects in Rwanda. For all the latest news, visit our Press Room at https://gfanews.org/news/.

