What to Do if Your Office Building Has a Plumbing Emergency

Plumbing emergencies can be the bane of any office setting. If you ever find yourself in an office building with a plumbing emergency, there are several things you can do to make the situation more bearable. You should immediately turn off all water supply valves in the building and contact your plumber for emergency service. Here are some things to do if your office has a plumbing emergency.

Turn Off the Main Water Supply

If your office experiences a plumbing emergency, you should immediately turn off the main water supply. Look for the water meter or shutoff valve located within the building. Turning off this main water supply will stop more water from entering your building and help prevent additional damage. You can also prevent more water leakages by placing a towel on top of the cut-off valve until you can get to a plumber.

Turn Off Electricity

You should immediately turn off all electricity in the building. In many cases, your office building will have a fuse panel or breaker box in an easily accessible area. Look for the large circuit breakers and turn them off.

In some buildings, the electricity is provided by a main electric service transformer. This device is located in one room and will have several individual breaker switches. If you can’t find this device, you can turn off the main circuit breakers, usually located in the basement, and then turn off the individual circuit breakers that feed each room.

Remove Personal Items

It’s important to ensure that the things you store in your office building are removed, so they’re not damaged. Office items can be stored in large boxes in the supply closet or on office pallets. You’ll need to move them out of the office if you have more valuable stuff. This will help prevent damage to those items.

Call a Local Plumber

You should call a local plumber without delay. These professionals deal with emergencies all the time and will be able to assess the damage and get to work to resolve your problem. If you’re comfortable doing so, ask someone to drive by the local hardware store and pick up some red food coloring, which is used in place of water to locate leaks.

Dry and Vacuum the Area

In case of a plumbing emergency in your office, you should dry and vacuum the area. This will help prevent mold growth and other issues that can occur in the future. Mold can cause many health issues, including respiratory problems in the lungs. It’ll also cause severe damage to the material on your walls and floor, making it hard and difficult to clean.

While it’s impossible to prevent a plumbing emergency from occurring, you can minimize the damage and clean-up costs if one should occur. By following these simple steps, you can eliminate the chance of having a bad experience and damage to your office and property.