8 Common Toilet Repairs Made by Residential Plumbers￼

The toilet is one of the most used items in any home. Although it is usually reliable, there may come a time when it needs to be repaired. If you are encountering any issues with your toilet, it is best to call a residential plumber to take a look. Here are eight common repairs that plumbers often make on toilets.

1. A Broken Water Valve

A broken water valve is one of the residential plumbers‘ most common toilet repairs. When the water valve breaks, it can cause a leak in the supply line, leading to water damage in the bathroom. In some cases, the leak may be severe enough to cause flooding.

2. A Clogged Toilet Drain

A clogged toilet drain is another problem that plumbers are called to repair. When a toilet is flushed, the water and waste travel down the drain and into the sewer system. However, the water and waste will go back into the toilet bowl if the drain is clogged. This can cause a foul odor and may even lead to flooding.

3. A Leaking Toilet Tank

A broken toilet tank is one of the most frequent repair jobs that plumbers are requested to do. When a toilet tank leaks, it can cause water damage on the floor around the toilet. Sometimes, the leak may be severe enough to cause mold growth.

4. A Jammed Toilet Flapper Valve

Another repair that plumbers are mostly called to make is a jammed toilet flapper valve. If the flapper valve is not working and stays in the open position, and is responsible for sealing the tank after each flush. If the flapper valve becomes stuck in the open position, it will allow water to leak continuously from the tank into the bowl. This can waste hundreds of gallons of water daily and may lead to flooding.

5. A Faulty Toilet Fill Valve

A plumber’s mostly called to repair a fill valve that isn’t flushing properly. The fill valve maintains the correct water in the tank between flushes. If the fill valve malfunctions, it can cause too much or too little water to enter the tank after each flush. This can lead to either a poorly functioning toilet or excessive water usage.

6. A Broken Toilet Flush Handle

An often-requested repair that plumbers often have to make is fixing a broken toilet flush handle. The flush handle is located outside the tank and is used to initiate the flushing action. If the handle breaks, it will need to be replaced to activate the flush mechanism.

7. A Clogged Toilet Vent Stack

A toilet vent stack that is clogged is another that plumbers commonly have to make on many occasions. The vent stack is located on the home’s roof and allows air to enter the sewer system. If the vent stack becomes clogged, it can cause a backup of sewage in the home.

8. A Broken Sewer Line

Another frequent repair that plumbers get called to do is fixing a broken sewer line. The sewer line takes wastewater and water from the house to the city’s main sewage system. A break in the sewer line can cause sewage to pile up in reverse in your home.

If you are having issues with your toilet, it is best to call a residential plumber to take a look. Plumbers are trained to repair all types of toilet issues, big and small. You can prevent small problems from becoming bigger later by catching them early.