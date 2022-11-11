5 Signs an Office Needs to Call a Professional HVAC Contractor

17 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

A heating and cooling unit plays a significant role in the office; however, you should keep in mind it is prone to wear and tear, which means the HVAC unit may break down at some point. If you notice anything unusual with the heating and cooling unit, contact an HVAC contractor. Some of the signs that you should contact a professional HVAC technician include the below:

1. Strange or Foul Odors

When you notice unusual or foul odors at the workplace, it may indicate that the HVAC unit needs repairs or maintenance. For example, a musty smell means there is water build-up in the HVAC unit. A burning smell indicates that the system is overheating or the electrical wiring is compromised. Each of these scenarios means a professional HVAC contractor needs to inspect the HVAC unit.

2. Unusually High Energy Bills

If your energy bills are higher than usual, it means that the HVAC unit is consuming more energy than usual; this is a sign that you may have to upgrade to a more energy-efficient HVAC system. An HVAC contractor can recommend a heating and cooling unit and also handle the installation.

3. Weak Output

Have you checked whether the vents of the HVAC unit are open? Have you cleaned them to ensure they’re spotless? Is the output of the HVAC unit still weak after that?

If the fan is clogged with dirt, the fan belt is loose, or the motor is dead, the blower may fail to work properly; these issues result in a weak output. Before contacting an HVAC contractor, you can check the ductwork first since it may restrict airflow. Ensure the ductwork is well straightened; if the weak output persists, don’t hesitate to contact an HVAC contractor.

4. The HVAC Unit Doesn’t Start

If the HVAC unit isn’t starting, this means there might be an issue with the power supply. Fortunately, an HVAC contractor can inspect the heating and cooling unit and determine the root cause of the HVAC unit failing to start. Some of the common reasons why the HVAC unit may fail to start include the following:

• The HVAC unit’s safety mechanism has tripped for a certain reason, thus preventing the heating and cooling unit from starting.

• The thermostat has malfunctioned and cannot communicate with the heating and cooling unit.

• There is an internal wiring issue, such as loose wires or the circuit board having a problem. The wiring at the office may also have an issue.

5. Strange Noises

If you hear banging, buzzing, or high-pitched noises from the heating and cooling unit, it means there are loose connections in the HVAC unit. Also, foreign objects may be interfering with the fan, and they can cause some serious damage, so you should schedule an appointment with a professional HVAC contractor.

We have listed signs that indicate you should contact an HVAC contractor. To avoid the issues listed above, you should ensure the HVAC unit is maintained regularly. If an issue is detected before it develops into a real problem, the lifespan of your heating and cooling unit will be prolonged, and you can enjoy peace of mind.