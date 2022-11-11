5 Commercial Maintenance Tasks You May Be Forgetting

12 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Maintaining your commercial property is essential for ensuring that it looks its best and functions smoothly. Whether you own a restaurant, office building, or other types of business locations, it is important to be aware of the various maintenance tasks required to keep everything in good working order. In particular, plumbing maintenance is one area that many business owners may neglect or forget about entirely. However, neglecting your plumbing system can lead to costly repairs and potentially even revenue losses if the situation gets too severe. To help keep your commercial space running smoothly, here are just a few maintenance tasks that you may be forgetting about:

1. Drain Cleaning

Drains tend to get clogged over time due to hair and food debris. A clogged drain can cause backups that impact water flow and waste valuable time getting unclogged. Regular drain cleaning will help you avoid this issue and keep your drains clear and functional.

2. Checking Pipe Insulation

If your pipes weren’t properly insulated when they were first installed, they might need additional insulation now to maintain their temperature efficiently. You should routinely check for signs of heat loss through your pipes, such as excessive moisture on surfaces or cracks in the walls around them, and then address any insulation issues as needed. This simple step can go a long way in helping you prevent costly plumbing issues down the road.

3. Pipe Repair

Many commercial property owners assume that small leaks are no big deal, but this thinking can lead to significant damage if left unchecked for too long. Periodically checking for any signs of leaks in pipes throughout your facility is an important part of ensuring optimal plumbing performance at all times. If you notice a leak anywhere along your pipes, address it immediately by having it professionally repaired as soon as possible so that subsequent damage doesn’t occur down the line. Maintaining your commercial property isn’t just about keeping things looking nice; embracing proactive approaches like these will also ensure that everything operates smoothly day in and day out.

4. Cleaning the Gutters

Gutters protect your property from water destruction by channeling rainwater away from the foundation. However, if your gutters become clogged with leaves and other debris, they will lose their ability to drain properly. This can lead to flooding and even structural damage over time. It is essential to clean your gutters regularly. Some simple tools like a gutter scoop and handheld blower can make it quick and easy to remove leaves and other debris regularly.

5. Maintaining HVAC Systems

Another important commercial maintenance task is maintaining HVAC systems. HVAC systems are responsible for heating and cooling buildings, which can be expensive to repair or replace if they break down. Therefore, it is important to make sure that they are maintained regularly. This includes changing filters, checking for leaks and air ducts, and ensuring that the system is properly calibrated.

Air ducts, for example, can become clogged with dust and debris over time, which can reduce the efficiency of the HVAC system and lead to poor indoor air quality. Therefore, it is important to have them cleaned regularly.

Business owners have a lot on their plate. It’s easy to forget some less exciting but important tasks, like commercial maintenance. But to keep your business running smoothly, you mustn’t let these tasks fall by the wayside. By making a regular schedule and staying on top of things, you can avoid big problems down the road.