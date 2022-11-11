4 Truths of Jewelry Appraisal That Keep Customers Returning

14 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

The best way to keep customers coming back is to provide excellent service. Doing a good job and ensuring they leave happy will make them more likely to return. One of the best ways to do that is by providing an appraisal service.

The jewelry industry is a unique place. It’s a business that is built on trust and relationships. Jewelry customers have certain expectations of the service they receive, and most of these expectations are met when they leave the store. Here are some truths about jewelry appraisal that will help keep your customers coming back.

1. Jewelry Repairs

On average, a jeweler might repair five or six pieces of jewelry for a customer. While every customer may not purchase new jewelry simultaneously while having something fixed, there is still a connection between the two services.

When you provide good service in one area, customers will see you as someone who can be trusted to provide good service in other areas. They know that if something breaks on their new ring or bracelet, they can bring it back and get it fixed quickly.

2. Authenticity

The first thing that customers want to know is whether or not the jewelry they are buying is authentic. If you can offer a certificate of authenticity, you increase your chances of making a sale and keeping the customer returning.

If you cannot provide a certificate of authenticity, it would be a good idea to have some sort of documentation available that proves the jewelry is genuine. This could include photographs taken at the time of purchase or even a letter from the seller confirming that they did sell the item being sold.

3. Individuality

A jewelry appraisal is an art form; it’s not a science. A good appraiser will always consider the individual characteristics of each piece of jewelry being appraised. A diamond ring that weighs one carat may not be worth as much as another diamond ring that weighs one carat and has better color and clarity grades. The appraiser will also consider the age of the piece, its condition, and whether any repairs have been made.

4. Value

People like to shop for jewelry because they can find something unique to them. Its rarity, age, and condition determine the value of a piece of jewelry. People who are looking for something to wear regularly rarely go to appraisers. They want something that will last for years and look good when they wear it.

People who want jewelry for an occasion, such as an anniversary or birthday, may be interested in appraising their pieces before buying them. They want to ensure that their money is well spent and that they will get what they expect from the purchase.

The main reason why people get their jewelry appraised is that they want to know how much it is worth so they can sell it or pawn it if needed. This could be because they need cash quickly or want to know whether the piece is worth more than what they paid for it originally.

A jewelry appraisal is vital for many reasons, and it can be done by a professional or an amateur. It all depends on the type of jewelry assessed and how much it is worth. The person who wants to get their pieces appraised should have them professionally done instead of doing it himself.