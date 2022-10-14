7 Tips for Rodent Proofing Your House During Cooler Weather

15 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Mice and other rodents can be a real nuisance during the cooler months. They can get into your food, damage your property, and spread disease. Fortunately, you can take steps to rodent-proof your home and keep them out. Below, we will discuss seven tips for rodent-proofing your house during the colder weather.

1. Inspect Your Home for Cracks and Holes

Mice and other rodents can squeeze through tiny cracks and holes in your home. Inspect the exterior of your home for any openings they could potentially use to get inside. If you find any, seal them with caulk or another appropriate material.

In addition, check around pipes, vents, and wires that enter your home. These are all potential entry points for rodents. Make sure they are properly sealed so that mice cannot get through.

2. Declutter Your Home

These rodents are attracted to homes that are cluttered or have food scraps lying around. To discourage them from entering your home, keep it clean and free of clutter. Regularly sweep and vacuum your floors, and wipe down surfaces in your kitchen.

3. Store Food in Tightly Sealed Containers

Food is one of the main reasons mice enter homes. To keep them away, store all food in tightly sealed containers. This includes dry goods like flour, cereal, canned goods, and other perishable items. You should also avoid leaving food on the counter or in the open.

4. Keep Your Yard Clean

Rodents are attracted to homes with cluttered yards. Keep your yard clean and free of debris to discourage them from entering your property. Regularly mow your lawn, trim your bushes, and remove any piles of leaves or wood.

5. Remove Water Sources

Removing water sources is another way to discourage rodents from entering your home. These creatures need water to survive, so they are attracted to homes with easily accessible water sources. To remove potential water sources, fix leaks in your plumbing, and repair dripping faucets. You should also empty any pet bowls or bird baths regularly.

6. Use Mouse Traps

If you already have mice in your home, mouse traps can be an effective way to get rid of them. You can purchase these traps at most hardware stores. Be sure to read the instructions carefully before setting them up.

There are two main types of mouse traps: live and snap traps. Live traps capture the mouse alive so that you can release it outside. Snap traps, on the other hand, kill the mouse.

7. Call in a Professional Service

If you have tried all of the above tips and still have problems with mice or other rodents, it may be time to call a professional rodent control service. These experts can help identify any potential entry points and take steps to seal them up. They can also set up mouse traps and provide other solutions for getting rid of these pests.

Mice and other rodents can be a real nuisance during the cooler months. However, with these seven tips, you can rodent-proof your home and keep them out. If you have any questions or need extra help to get rid of these pests, be sure to call in a professional rodent control service.