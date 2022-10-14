3 Times When You Need to Use a Title Transfer for a Vehicle

20 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

When you sell a car, the title transfer is used to document this change to ensure the new owner has possession of the car. The title transfer would typically be done by selling the vehicle on a dealer’s lot or at an auto auction, but it can also be done privately.

A title transfer is mandatory if you sell your car to someone. You must hand over the original title and ensure the buyer has filled in all their information correctly on the back of their copy. They need to sign it and fill in their address, and then you both sign it and keep one copy each.

Copying and transferring these completed documents are usually done to avoid any referencing back to your previous owner. Title transfer is a process used to ensure that the new owner has the rights to their car by transferring the title and registering on the latest titles. The original title would be transferred from the old owner to you, and at this point, you can register your car’s title with your state.

1. Sell to a Dealership

If you sell your car to a dealer, you’ll need to complete the appropriate paperwork outlined by your state’s Department of Motor Vehicles. The DMV will require an application for title and registration, also known as an odometer disclosure statement form. You will need to sign and date the form for this transaction to be valid.

When completing this form, it’s time to sign over your car title and all registration paperwork to the dealer. You can usually call or check with your state’s DMV website to confirm whether or not any special procedures must be followed for your vehicle transaction to be correctly recorded. You can also get registration services from companies such as NV Registration.

2. Buy from an Auction

If you plan to buy or sell a vehicle at an auto auction, then remember that the car must be properly registered and titled. The auction company should be happy to assist you in this matter.

When you check the title of a vehicle before bringing it to the auction, check the Vehicle Identification Number and make sure that it matches the one on your previous owner’s title. You can also ask to run it through a cellular scanning device to see if the VIN is accurate. If so, you’re good to go; if not, you’ll need to proceed with the registration process.

By completing these documents, you’ll be able to take ownership of your vehicle. You’ll sign over all paperwork when you’ve paid for the car. The auction company would be responsible for following up with the DMV and filling out the necessary forms.

3. A Private Sale

The DMV does not regulate private sales because it’s not a public transaction. Since private sales are privately made, there is no standard form that every state will use. Private sales would only happen if you were selling your vehicle to a private party and the buyer and seller didn’t need to know all their DMV information, such as their address.

In conclusion, a title transfer is necessary to ensure the new owner possesses their vehicle. There are different types of title transfers, but typically the car title will be transferred from the old owner to you, and at this point, you can register your car’s title with your state.