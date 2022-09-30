What’s the Point of Recycled Toilet Paper?

11 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Did you know that recycled toilet paper is a thing? And it’s not just for “hippies” or people who are super into being eco-friendly. In fact, there are lots of reasons why recycled toilet paper is actually a great choice for everyone.

What is recyclable toilet paper?

Toilet paper that is made from recycled materials is recyclable toilet paper. This type of toilet paper is made from recycled paper products, such as magazines, newspapers, and office paper. The recycled material is turned into pulp, which is then used to make new toilet paper.

Why use recyclable toilet paper?

There are a few reasons why you might want to use recyclable toilet paper. First, it’s good for the environment. Recycling helps to reduce the amount of waste that goes into landfills and incinerators. It also conserves resources, such as trees, that are used to make new paper products.

Second, the toilets in your home will thank you. Toilets tend to get clogged more easily when non-recyclable materials, such as paper towels and napkins, are flushed. Recyclable toilet paper is less likely to cause a clog.

Finally, recycled toilet paper is often just as good as regular toilet paper, if not better. It’s usually softer and more absorbent than regular toilet paper because it’s made from longer fibers. So there’s no need to worry about sacrificing comfort for the sake of being eco-friendly.

What are the alternatives to recyclable toilet paper?

There are a few alternatives to recyclable toilet paper. One option is to use toilet paper made from bamboo. Bamboo is a sustainable resource that grows quickly, so it doesn’t require the same amount of resources as trees. Bamboo toilet paper is also strong and absorbent.

Another alternative is to use recycled materials that are not typically used to make paper products, such as cloth or plastic. Cloth toilet paper is reusable and can be washed in the washing machine. Plastic toilet paper is waterproof and can be flushed down the toilet.

Finally, you could choose not to use toilet paper at all. If you’re willing to forgo the convenience of toilet paper, you could use a bidet, a reusable cloth, or even water to clean yourself after using the restroom.

Where can I buy recyclable toilet paper?

You can find recyclable toilet paper at most grocery stores and online retailers. Look for brands that specialize in eco-friendly or recycled products. Even some major brands, such as Cottonelle and Scott, offer recycled toilet paper options.

When you’re shopping for recyclable toilet paper, pay attention to the packaging. Some brands will market their toilet paper as “recycled” even if it’s only partially made from recycled materials. You should also make sure that the toilet paper you choose is certified by the Forest Stewardship Council. This certification means that the toilet paper meets certain standards for sustainability.

What’s the bottom line?

Recyclable toilet paper is a good choice for people who are looking for an environmentally friendly and affordable option. However, it’s important to remember that recycled toilet paper may not be as strong or as soft as regular toilet paper. If you’re looking for the strongest and softest toilet paper, you may want to consider bamboo or another alternative material.