In the age of technology, businesses live and die by their ability to embrace digital marketing. Email, SEO, and content marketing are three digital strategies that rise above the rest. Marketing guru Carlos Beirao da Veiga advises his clients to use these tactics to boost business.

A native of Portugal, Beirao da Veiga provides marketing services to various successful local and global clients, including those in Brazil, Argentina, and Chile. His thriving agency, Da Veiga Consulting, is known for creating innovative campaigns and exceptional marketing plans for individuals and businesses.

Beirao da Veiga studies marketing trends and innovations to help businesses decide which strategies and channels to implement. Each company is different, but Beirao da Veiga tells all clients to stay agile and evolve as necessary.

“Successful business leaders must be courageous in the face of change,” Beirao da Veiga says. “The winners successfully adapt to the rate of change faster than their competition and customers.”

Email Remains an Evergreen Tool According to Carlos Beirao da Veiga

It’s hard to believe email is 50 years old. An MIT graduate, Ray Tomlinson, sent the first email in 1971.

Despite its age, email continues to deliver the best marketing return on investment, with search engine optimization, a much newer technology, coming in second. More people use email than other digital platforms. Beyond its high effectiveness, email marketing allows a company to target its messaging on a granular level.

Marketing experts like Carlos Beirao da Veiga say personalized emails help a marketing campaign generate more sales. Campaign Monitor’s data reveals that recipients are 26 percent more likely to open emails with personalized subject lines. Experian’s data shows that customers who answer a personalized email make six times higher transaction rates.

“One simple step toward success is writing your consumers’ names into the email subject line,” Beirao da Veiga says. “You can go further by offering relevant information to them.”

When a business creates targeted emails, it can also narrow down various decision-making points and track its success by those. For example, a company can tailor its messaging after examining its email open rates, click-through data, and unsubscribe rates.

Carlos Beirao da Veiga Recommends SEO to Increase Web Traffic

Because SEO can sometimes feel nebulous to those who don’t understand it, many companies neglect it. But it is the second-best digital tool in terms of ROI.

“Search engine optimization is an affordable, scalable, and uncomplicated way to raise traffic and brand recognition for a company,” Carlos Beirao da Veiga explains. “Google has more than 200 ranking factors in its algorithm, but a company can narrow them down to create an easy-to-follow digital marketing plan.”

Veiga advises companies to focus on four critical elements of the algorithm: content, authority, page experience, and industry expertise. All aspects of a company’s web pages should be fresh and relevant, including elements visible to users and invisible HTML elements.

Content is king. A company’s website copy, images, videos, and CSS style sheets should be relevant and valuable to users’ search queries. Incorporating keywords into content – including in headers and alt-image descriptions – helps your content communicate more efficiently with the search engine’s artificial intelligence.

Building site authority takes time, but it is essential to prove a website is trusted and reputable within its industry. After Google grows to trust a site’s history of providing valuable content to users, that site authority makes reaching a target audience easier.

Nobody likes a slow website – Google, least of all. Companies serious about using the SEO advantage make sure their websites perform at top speed with visual stability to score well in the search engine result pages (SERPs). Google’s search engine also seeks industry expertise. A business’s website should display industry and topical authority with expert bylines and well-sourced information.

Optimizing a company’s website for organic and natural search results is critical. Improving SEO goes a long way to increasing a brand’s recognition.

“When a company improves its organic SEO, everything feeds off that,” Veiga says. “The organic search, inbound marketing, and paid advertising will work together to improve the website’s traffic over time.”

Content Marketing is Essential, Says Carlos Beirao da Veiga

In today’s age, customers expect high-quality, consistent content from their favorite brands. Carlos Beirao da Veiga urges his clients to craft blog posts and videos related to relevant search topics on Google and YouTube. Refreshing content regularly is a smart way to make a website register active, making it more attractive to search engines; regular blog posts can easily accomplish this.

Other avenues for educating customers include Twitter content and newsletters. A business can build brand loyalty by savvily customizing such content. According to Lucid, nearly 20 percent of people will unsubscribe from a newsletter if it contains unrelatable content or ads.

Consumers seek hyper-personalized content that matches their interests. Companies that attract the most customers understand how to create content that seems like it was made just for them.

Beirao da Veiga tells his clients to use their website to “talk” to customers with a unique voice that doesn’t sound scripted. That’s when brand awareness grows.

“Good communication is an art,” Beirao da Veiga says. “Communicating in the technological age is a science. To do both well ensures success.”