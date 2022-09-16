5 Tips for Panning the Perfect Getaway to the Smoky Mountains￼

17 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

The outdoorsy world has plenty of beautiful places to explore. The Great Smoky Mountains offer solitude and serenity, wildlife provides endless opportunities to be amazed and intrigued, and the rolling hills offer a picturesque view. Here we will discuss five tips for getting the perfect Great Smoky Mountains getaway.

1. Rent a Cabin

To experience a taste of the mountains, why not stay in a cabin? It is a great way to have time off from the office and return to nature. You will be able to check out other areas of the Great Smoky Mountains. Couples who want to spend some quiet time together will also love the privacy and quiet of these cabins. After a long day of hiking, exploring, and taking in the beautiful scenery, you can head back and relax next to your fireplace.

2. Try Different Dining Options

The resorts in the Great Smoky Mountains have plenty of options to choose from. Before you head out to the Great Smoky Mountains, you should look over the menus and see what type of cuisine you will be able to find. The variety is guaranteed to satisfy your tastes and your pallets. Eating out while on a trip is an excellent opportunity to try new things, even if you don’t think something looks that appetizing. Try out the different restaurants in the area, and you will be amazed.

3. Go on a Hiking Trail

Parks throughout the Great Smoky Mountains have plenty of hiking trails for visitors. If you like to enjoy nature, then these hiking trails are ideal. You can discover unique plants, precious stones, and other beautiful flowers. It is also ideal for birdwatching. Carry a field guide with you and look for different birds. Hiking trails are a great way to explore the outdoors more casually. Most hiking trails offer picnic areas when you need a break.

4. Go on a Gondola Ride

Gondola rides offer a breathtaking view of the town and some spectacular views of nature and wildlife. You can also ride at night and enjoy the lights along the way. The ride lasts about 15 minutes, and once it gets to the top, there is a small viewing area that offers spectacular views of the surrounding areas. You can take in God’s country from a different perspective. Riding up in the gondola is also a great way to take in the beautiful mountain sunset.

5. Visit a Local Store

The Great Smoky Mountains are full of local shops and boutiques that offer plenty of souvenirs and crafts. It is always fun to bring home something from your trip to remember where you have been and what you have done. You can find great souvenirs and crafts for little kids as well. After your Great Smoky Mountain adventure, you can always find a great place to take a relaxing walk, take the weather, and enjoy the fresh air.

The Great Smoky Mountains have many beautiful sights and ways to combine them. If you are looking for a different and unique getaway, giving the Great Smoky Mountains a chance is certainly worth it.