St. Cyprian Believers Eastern Church Holds a Community Car Wash

Parishioners get to know community members by washing their vehicles

STONEY CREEK, Ontario — August 13, 2022, GFA World’s (www.gfa.ca) partner St. Cyprian Believers Eastern Church (https://www.bechurch.ca/cyprian/) parish hosted a Community Car Wash for the residents of Stoney Creek. A total of 26 vehicles, ranging from a motorcycle to mini vans and pickup trucks, were washed. Donations were accepted to help unsponsored children escape the cycle of poverty.

20 volunteers came together Saturday morning to wash cars from nine in the morning until one o’clock. The children enjoyed working with the adults, strengthening the parish community while serving the Stoney Creek community.

We served refreshments to those who wished, while their cars were being washed. Parishioners washed the vehicles by hand with warm soapy water and sponges. Also, we gave special attention to the hubcaps, leaving them clean and shining. After the cars were well rinsed, they were dried by hand to leave a spotless finish. Two washing stations were available so that no one had to wait.

The event was a huge success! The donations that were given at the Community Car Wash will help meet the most pressing needs of under-developed communities in Asia and Africa. Given the great needs in Asia and Africa, we focus on unserved communities, going where others have not gone.

To learn about St. Cyprian BEC, and how you can be involved with us, you can go to our website.

GFA World (www.gfa.ca) is a leading faith-based global mission agency, helping national missionaries bring vital assistance and spiritual hope to millions across the world, especially in Asia and Africa, and sharing the love of God. In GFA World’s latest yearly report, this included thousands of community development projects that benefit downtrodden families and their children, free medical camps conducted in more than 1,200 villages and remote communities, over 4,800 clean water wells drilled, over 12,000 water filters installed, income-generating Christmas gifts for more than 260,000 needy families, and teaching providing hope and encouragement available in 110 languages in 14 nations through radio ministry. GFA World has launched programs in Africa, starting with compassion projects in Rwanda. For all the latest news, visit our Press Room at https://gfanews.org/news/.

