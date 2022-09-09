How to Choose a Co-Managed IT Service Provider For Your Business

17 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

As security concerns take center stage for businesses of all sizes, an increasing number are turning to co-managed IT service providers (CMITSPs) to help them implement and maintain strong security programs.

But with so many CMITSPs to choose from, how can you find the right one for your business?

Here are 8 factors to consider when selecting a CMITSP:

1. Services Offered

One of the first things you’ll want to look at is the range of services offered by the CMITSP. Does the provider offer everything you need to implement and maintain a strong security program?

Make sure to get a list of all the services offered so you can compare apples to apples.

2. Experience

Another important factor to consider is the experience of the CMITSP. How long have they been in business? What kind of experience do they have with businesses like yours?

You’ll want to make sure you’re working with a provider that has the knowledge and experience necessary to help you implement and maintain a strong security program.

3. Customer Service

Customer service is also important when choosing a CMITSP. You’ll want to work with a provider that is responsive and helpful when you have questions or need assistance.

Make sure to read online reviews of the CMITSP’s customer service before making your decision.

4. Pricing Structure

You’ll want to take a close look at the pricing structure of the CMITSP. How do they charge for their services? Is it a flat rate or a monthly fee?

Make sure you understand the pricing structure before you make your decision.

5. References

You’ll want to get references from the CMITSP. Talk to other businesses that have used their services and ask about their experience.

Get as many references as you can and make sure you follow up with them.

6. Security Audit

One of the services offered by some CMITSPs is a security audit. This can be a valuable service, especially if you’re not sure how secure your current security program is.

Make sure to ask about this service when you’re comparing providers.

7. Implementation Services

Another service offered by some CMITSPs is implementation assistance. This can be helpful if you’re not sure how to implement a particular security measure.

It’s a good idea to ask about this service when you’re considering different providers.

8. Training Services

Finally, some CMITSPs also offer training services. This can be helpful if you need help getting your employees up to speed on new security measures.

Choosing the right co-managed IT service providers is an important decision for your business. Make sure to consider all of the factors listed above before making your decision.

If you’re not sure where to start, you can use the resources below to find a CMITSP in your area:

Co-Managed IT Service Providers List

CMITSP Directory

CMITSP Finder Tool

Once you’ve found a few potential providers, you can compare their services, experience, and pricing to find the best fit for your business.