6 Important Care Tips for Helping Your Home’s Rugs Last Longer

Rugs are an excellent means of adding character and warmth to a room while providing a source of much-needed insulation. Unfortunately, even the best rugs will show wear and tear over time. This can be especially true if you have pets or young children in your house. However, there are some simple steps that you can take to help extend the lifetime of your rugs and keep them looking great for as long as possible.

1. Vacuum It Up

When cleaning any furniture or flooring in your home, vacuuming is always the best place to start. Rugs are an especially large source of dirt and debris, so cleaning them regularly will help keep your home’s air quality healthy. Some rugs are specially designed to be easily cleaned, but most will require a little extra care. If you have a heavily-trafficked area rug, it may be a great idea to use a handheld vacuum with a rotating brush. Ensure to avoid getting the vacuum too close to the rug, as it could cause the fibers to pull out.

2. Rotate Your Rugs

Frequent rotation is a great way to help prevent the wear and tear naturally occurring due to regular use. Letting one rug rest for a few weeks before moving it to another area can help prolong its lifetime by allowing the fibers time to recover from wear and tear. You can rotate your rugs by moving them to a high-traffic area of your home every couple of weeks.

3. Avoid the Dryer

Many store rugs will be labeled as “dry-clean only.” This means the rug needs to be sent to a professional cleaning facility, but it does not mean you should run it through the Dryer at home. Doing so will likely cause the rug to become even more worn down and prematurely worn. Instead, try using a rug mat to prevent dirt and debris from coming into contact with the rug. You can also try brushing your rug regularly to help prevent it from picking up too much lint and debris.

4. Wriggle It to Breathe Easy

Many rugs are made with synthetic fibers, which are great at making them durable and easy to clean. However, those synthetic fibers can also hold in a lot of moisture, leading to serious bacterial and mold growth. To combat this, try giving your rug a good “wriggle” every couple of days. This is best done with a rug that is light in design and color. You can also try rotating your rug regularly.

5. Don’t Use Harsh Cleaners

Some people may be tempted to use bleach or a harsh chemical cleaner on their rugs, but this is something that you should try to avoid. Using harsh chemicals on your rugs can cause more damage than good, and it can also be harmful to breathe in the fumes. Instead, try using water, a gentle cleanser, or even white vinegar on your rug if it needs a little cleaning.

6. Let The Professionals Do Their Magic

Not all rugs can be saved, and that’s okay. Rugs that are very old and have suffered a lot of wear and tear may not be able to be fully restored to their former glory. In these cases, letting a professional clean and restore your rug can be the best option. Many rug creators design custom rugs and provide guidelines on how to keep them safe. Cleaning companies offer services that can help to restore your rug, making it look new again. Not only will this help your rug look great again, but it can also help to reduce the risk of allergies and illness in your home caused by dirty rugs.

These tips will help you maintain the health of your rugs and the people who live in your home. Following these tips, you can keep your rugs clean and healthy and protect your floors for years.