6 Easy Tips for Navigating the Commercial Aviation Aftermarket

Along with the rise in commercial aviation has come a booming aftermarket. From aircraft maintenance to avionics, the commercial aviation industry relies on these parts as much as airlines. These aftermarket suppliers help keep the cost of maintenance down and also offer additional services beyond what others in their niche can provide.

1- Know the Aftermarket Basics

Maintenance is the process of inspecting, cleaning, and replacing components that are broken on an aircraft. Maintenance aims to keep your aircraft in the air as long as possible. As a part of the maintenance process, avionics and other systems require repair.

2- Don’t Rush Maintenance

The aviation industry is notorious for a rush to replace worn, damaged, or even missing parts. For example, if your aircraft needs a new engine because the one it has is worn out and damaging the plane, then there’s a high chance that maintenance will be rushed to replace it. Maintenance schedules are usually scheduled in advance to account for the fact that parts may need replacing before they wear out.

3- Know the Limitations of Maintenance

As with everything in life, there’s a fine line between maximum and no maintenance. Airplanes can fly without getting an oil change or an inspection. However, they will lose some of their value if they don’t get these services. This can be the difference between being able to get to your next destination or not. Maintenance is usually performed when an aircraft is scheduled to arrive at the maintenance facility. This allows for optimal margins and more frequent service.

4- Establish a Repair Provider Contract before you need it

When looking into the commercial aviation aftermarket, you’ll see many suppliers available. It’s essential to check their reputation and customer reviews. One of the best ways to do this is with a repair provider contract. This gives you the power to contact a specific repair provider and manage their relationship. It also gives your company more control over the vendor relationship and prevents vendors from trying to nickel and dime you.

5- Stay Informed and Educated to make Intelligent Decisions

When you purchase an aircraft, it’ll follow you for a particular time, and it may come time for you to sell it. If you decide to sell your aircraft, you’ll need to know the value of the aircraft. This is called the “book value.” An aircraft’s book value is the amount it would sell for if it were for sale in a regular market.

6- Understand the Benefits of OEM Maintenance

The maintenance that comes with the aircraft is essential because it’s performed by the same mechanics and the same equipment used by the airline. It’s vital that the maintenance performed on an airplane is completed correctly and is consistent with the type of maintenance performed on the aircraft by the airline.

The commercial aviation aftermarket is the aftermarket segment that services and maintains general aviation aircraft. It’s essential to understand the basics of commercial aviation maintenance, OEM maintenance, and maintenance limitations to navigate the commercial aviation aftermarket safely and effectively.