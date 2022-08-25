The Importance of Installing Skylights for Commercial Buildings￼

12 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Skylights are a great way to bring natural light into a commercial building. Not only does this make the space more comfortable and inviting for employees and customers, but it also has some major financial benefits. Skylights can help reduce energy costs, improve productivity, and even attract new customers. In this blog post, we will discuss the importance of installing skylights in commercial buildings!

What are Skylights?

Skylights are windows that are installed on the roof of a building. They are designed to let in natural light and can be an excellent way to brighten up a space. Skylights can be used in both residential and commercial buildings, but they are particularly well-suited for businesses.

Benefits of Installing Skylights for Commercial Buildings

#1. Reduce Energy Costs

One of the most significant benefits of installing skylights in commercial buildings is that they can help reduce energy costs. By letting in natural light, skylights can reduce the need for artificial lighting. This, in turn, can lead to lower electricity bills and a smaller carbon footprint.

What’s more, skylights can be equipped with sensors that regulate the amount of light that enters the space. This means that the lights will only be used when necessary, further reducing energy costs.

#2. Improve Productivity

Another benefit of skylights is that they can improve productivity. Studies have shown that natural light can boost employee morale and increase motivation. In fact, one study found that employees who had access to natural light were 15% more productive than those who didn’t.

#3. Attract New Customers

Skylights can also be used to attract new customers. A bright and welcoming space is more likely to draw in new business than a dark and dreary one. So, if you’re looking for ways to make your commercial building more inviting, installing skylights is a great option.

#4. Enhance the Aesthetics of Your Space

In addition to the functional benefits, skylights can also enhance the aesthetics of your space. They can create a more open and airy feel, making the space more pleasant to be in. What’s more, skylights can be used to add visual interest to a room. When done right, they can be a real focal point.

#5. Increase the Value of Your Property

Finally, installing skylights can also increase the value of your property. This is particularly true if you live in an area where natural light is at a premium. Not only will skylights make your space more attractive to potential buyers, but they will also add to the overall value of the property.

Installing skylights can be a great way to improve your commercial building in a number of ways. If you’re looking for ways to reduce energy costs, enhance productivity, or simply make your space more inviting, skylights are definitely worth considering.

Hire a Professional

If you’re interested in installing skylights in your commercial building, it’s important to hire a professional. Skylights can be complex and dangerous to install, so it’s best to leave it to the experts. A professional will also be able to help you choose the right size, type, and location for your needs.

When it comes to finding a professional installer, there are a few things you should keep in mind. First, make sure the company is experienced and reputable. You can read online reviews or ask for recommendations from friends or family. Second, be sure to get a few quotes before making a decision. This will help you ensure that you’re getting the best possible price. Finally, make sure the company offers a warranty on their work. This will protect you in case anything goes wrong.



Here at Mighty Dog Roofing in North Salt Lake, we specialize in installing skylights. We have over years of experience and are experts in the field. We're also fully licensed and insured for your peace of mind. If you're interested in having skylights installed in your commercial building, we'd be more than happy to give you a free quote. Contact us today to get started!