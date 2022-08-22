The Best Way to Clean Your Drains

11 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

​​If your home is being permeated by stinky drains, it’s time to take action. Clogged or dirty drains can not only smell bad, but they can also lead to bigger problems like water damage or mold growth. Luckily, there are 8 easy ways to clean your drains and keep them flowing freely.

1. Boil water and pour it down the drain.

If your drain is clogged with grease, hair, or other organic material, boiling water can often help break it up and clear the way. Just be careful not to use too much boiling water at once, as this could potentially damage your pipes.

2. Use a plunger.

For a more powerful option than boiling water, try using a plunger to unclog your drain. Plungers work by creating a seal around the drain and then using air pressure to push the clog through.

3. Try a natural cleaning solution.

If you want to avoid using harsh chemicals, there are a few natural options that can also help clear clogged drains. Baking soda and vinegar is a classic combination that can often do the trick. Just pour 1/2 cup of baking soda down the drain, followed by 1/2 cup of vinegar. Let the mixture sit for 15 minutes, and then flush with hot water.

You can also use lemon juice, which contains citric acid that can break down organic material. Just pour 1/2 cup of lemon juice down the drain and let it sit for 30 minutes before flushing with hot water.

4. Use a commercial drain cleaner.

If natural solutions aren’t doing the trick, you can try using a commercial drain cleaner. Just be sure to read the instructions carefully and use the product as directed, as some cleaners can be harsh on your pipes.

5. Remove the drain cover and clean it out.

If your drain is still clogged after trying all of the above methods, you may need to remove the drain cover and clean it out manually. This is best done with a wire brush or pliers. Be careful not to damage the pipes as you work to dislodge any stubborn clogs.

6. Use a drain snake.

If you can’t seem to get rid of a clog with any of the above methods, you may need to use a drain snake. Drain snakes are long, flexible pieces of metal that can be inserted into the drain to reach and remove clogs that are deep down in the pipes.

7. Call in a professional.

If you’ve tried all of the above methods and still can’t get your drain unclogged, it’s time to call in reinforcements. A professional plumber will have the tools and experience necessary to clear even the most stubborn clogs. They can also help identify any larger issues with your plumbing that may be causing repeated clogs.

8. Prevent clogs in the first place.

The best way to deal with clogged drains is to prevent them from happening in the first place. There are a few simple things you can do to keep your drains flowing freely. First, invest in a drain strainer or hair catcher to trap hair and other debris before it has a chance to go down the drain. Secondly, be mindful of what you’re putting down your drains. Avoid pouring grease, coffee grounds, or vegetable scraps down the sink, as these can all lead to clogs. Finally, make sure to schedule regular professional maintenance for your plumbing system to help identify and fix any potential problems before they cause major issues.

By following these eight simple tips, you can keep your drains flowing freely and avoid the hassle of dealing with clogged pipes.