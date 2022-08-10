The Top Skincare Mistakes Men Make and How to Avoid Them

17 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

It’s no secret that men need to care for their skin just as much as women do. Many men don’t even realize their mistakes when it comes to their skincare routine. This can lead to several problems down the road, such as wrinkles, age spots, and even skin cancer. According to The American Academy of Dermatology, many of the most common skincare mistakes men make are very easy to avoid. Here, we will look at some men’s top skincare mistakes and how you can avoid them.

Not Cleansing the Skin Well Enough

One of men’s most common skincare mistakes is not cleansing their skin correctly. Many men think that washing their face with soap and water is enough. However, this can strip the skin of its natural oils and leave it feeling dry and irritated. It’s essential to use a gentle cleanser that will remove dirt, oil, and makeup without stripping the skin. If you have sensitive skin, look for a cleanser specifically designed for sensitive skin types. You should also avoid using harsh scrubbing motions when cleansing the skin, which can also irritate it.

Avoiding Sunscreen

Another common mistake men make avoiding sunscreen. Many men think they don’t need to wear sunscreen because they don’t spend as much time in the sun as women do. However, the sun’s rays can be just as harmful to men’s skin. In fact, according to The American Academy of Dermatology, men are just as likely to develop skin cancer as women. That’s why it’s so important to wear sunscreen every day, even if you don’t plan on spending a lot of time in the sun. Look for a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher and apply it liberally to all exposed areas of the skin.

Skipping Moisturizer

Another mistake men often make is skipping moisturizer. Many men think they don’t need to use a moisturizer because their skin isn’t as dry as women’s. However, this isn’t true. Men’s skin can be just as dry as women’s, especially if it’s not properly cared for. That’s why it’s so important to use a good quality moisturizer every day. Look for a moisturizer specifically designed for men’s skin and contains ingredients like hyaluronic acid, which can help hydrate the skin.

Not Exfoliating

Exfoliating is another step in a skincare routine that many men skip. However, exfoliating is very important for keeping the skin looking and feeling its best. Exfoliating helps remove dead skin cells from the skin’s surface, which can help brighten up the complexion and give the skin a more youthful appearance. You should look for an exfoliator with gentle ingredients like jojoba beads or glycolic acid.

These are just some of the top skincare mistakes men make. By avoiding these mistakes, you can help to keep your skin looking and feeling its best. Many of these mistakes are very easy to avoid, so there’s no excuse not to take care of your skin.