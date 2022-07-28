6 Landscaping Ideas to Freshen Up Your Curb Appeal￼

14 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

The typical home buyer is looking for homes with attractive, low-maintenance landscaping. Here are a few simple ideas to improve the curb appeal of your property before you list it on the market.

1. Power wash your sidewalks and siding

Wash away the dirt and debris on your walkway or siding to make pathways shiny and new. Power washing is a quick and easy way to freshen up your home’s exterior, and it’s budget-friendly, too.

2. Add a fresh coat of paint

Painting your home is a fantastic way to transform it. Change up your hues, but tame the urge to go overly dramatic. Choose a bold yet classic color to add charm and catch buyers’ eyes.

3. Repair roofing and get your gutters in shape

Roofing in disrepair is a red flag for appraiserand buyers; roof problems affect the integrity of your entire house. Don’t be deterred by cost – let Curbio get to work on repairs. We’ll handle the upfront costs while we add value to your home –and you’ll pay us once your house is sold!

4. Make sure the grass is greener on your side.

A lawn that’s lush and alive is easy to love. Consult with your realtor and Curbio’s expert residential landscapers to install or replenish a natural lawn that’s resilient and easy to maintain.

5. Create an easy-breezy garden with low-maintenance plants

Find the perfect balance between vibrant and hardy to fill in beds that line your home or serve as focal points of your front yard. This is another touchy project you can kick to Curbio!

6. Repave your driveway

Power washing won’t fix cracks, crumbles, and bumps. Consider repaving your driveway if it’s decades old and falling apart!

Are you working on your home’s curb appeal? Curbio can help.

We’ve got your front yard covered! Exterior upgrades create favorable impressions with prospective buyers and positively impact your home’s value. We’ve worked with homeowners and their real estate agents on pre-listing renovations that shorten listing times and increase property equity. Discover the benefits of putting Curbio to work.