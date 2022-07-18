What’s the Difference Between a Merger and an Acquisition?

14 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

What is a merger?

When two companies decide to join forces and operate as a single company, it’s called a merger. The companies’ stockholders vote to approve the merger, and then the two companies combine their assets and liabilities. Mergers are usually motivated by a desire to increase market share, expand into new markets, or achieve other economies of scale.

What is an acquisition?

An acquisition occurs when one company buys another company. The acquiring company generally pays for the acquisition with a combination of cash and stock. Acquisitions are often motivated by a desire to quickly gain market share, expand into new markets, or add new products or technology to the acquiring

company’s portfolio.

What are the different types of mergers?

There are three types of mergers: horizontal, vertical, and conglomerate.

In a horizontal merger, two companies that compete in the same market combine forces. Horizontal mergers are often motivated by a desire to achieve economies of scale or increase market share.

In a vertical merger, two companies that are part of the same supply chain combine forces. Vertical mergers are often motivated by a desire to achieve economies of scale or reduce costs.

In a conglomerate merger, two companies that operate in unrelated markets combine forces. Conglomerate mergers are often motivated by a desire to diversify the businesses of the combined company.

What is a reverse merger?

A reverse merger is an acquisition in which a private company is acquired by a public company. The public company then assumes the name of the private company, and the private company’s shareholders become the majority shareholders of the public company. Reverse mergers are often motivated by a desire to list the combined company’s shares on a stock exchange.

What is a tender offer?

A tender offer is an offer to buy shares of a publicly traded company at a price above the current market price. Tender offers are often used in acquisitions, as they provide a way for the acquiring company to directly purchase shares from the target company’s shareholders.

What is due diligence?

Due diligence is the process of investigating a potential acquisition target. Due diligence typically includes reviewing financial statements, assessing business risks, and evaluating the target company’s management team.

What are the different types of acquisitions?

There are three types of acquisitions: friendly, hostile, and reverse.

In a friendly acquisition, the target company’s management team agrees to be acquired by the acquiring company. Friendly acquisitions are often motivated by a desire to quickly gain market share, expand into new markets, or add new products or technology to the acquiring company’s portfolio.

In a hostile acquisition, the target company’s management team does not agree to be acquired by the acquiring company. Hostile acquisitions are often motivated by a desire to quickly gain market share, expand into new markets, or add new products or technology to the acquiring company’s portfolio.

In a reverse acquisition, a private company is acquired by a public company. The public company then assumes the name of the private company, and the private company’s shareholders become the majority shareholders of the public company. Reverse acquisitions are often motivated by a desire to list the combined company’s shares on a stock exchange.

What is a white knight?

A white knight is a third party that comes to the aid of a target company in a hostile acquisition. White knights are often motivated by a desire to keep the target company out of the hands of a hostile acquirer, or to prevent the target company from being acquired at an unfavorable price.

What is a black knight?

A black knight is a third party that attempts to thwart a friendly acquisition. Black knights are often motivated by a desire to acquire the target company themselves, or to prevent the target company from being acquired by a rival.

What are the benefits of a merger and acquisition?

The benefits of a merger or acquisition include the ability to quickly gain market share, expand into new markets, or add new products or technology to the acquiring company’s portfolio. Additionally, mergers and acquisitions can provide economies of scale and cost savings.

What are the risks of a merger and acquisition?

The risks of a merger or acquisition include the potential for cultural clash, integration difficulties, and operational problems. Additionally, there is always the risk that the acquired company will not perform as well as expected.

These are the differences between a merger and an acquisition, as well as some of the key terms associated with these transactions. Mergers and acquisitions can be complex processes, so it’s important to work with experienced advisors to ensure that the transaction is structured in the best way possible.