5 Benefits of Using Polyurea Coating on Locker Room Flooring

Polyurea has five benefits that make it the best choice for coating a locker room floor.

1. More Durable and Resistant

The polyurea coating offers a durable and resistant solution to locker room flooring. With all surfaces on the lockers coated with UV-resistant, waterproof polyurea, the floor is less susceptible to damage during use and has limited maintenance costs.

Polyurea is known for its durability and longevity. It does not fade or peel like vinyl and is fully reversible even after years of use with no discernible difference from a new installation. In addition, over time, it will only become more resistant to scratches or cuts that can be accomplished by using this product on your gym’s locker room flooring.

2. Slip-Resistant

Polyurea coating is a liquid coating using several polyols. It creates a layer of low adhesion on the floor that is water-repellent and slips resistant, so there’s no risk of accidents during wet weather. Polyurea coating helps to provide slip resistance and extend the life of your flooring system by reducing friction between surfaces while resisting abrasion, wear and tear. It also reduces the occurrence of mold, mildew, rust, or corrosion on its surface, as well as improves UV stability.

3. Customizable Options

Although polyurea coating is meant for industrial purposes, when applied to locker room flooring, the benefits of such a product can be very beneficial. It is an excellent way to add much more to your facility without significant investment. There are many options available with this type of flooring that you might not have considered before applying. These include the ability to apply different colors and patterns for a custom look that would fit your facility perfectly. Polyurea coating can also be applied to many different surfaces, indoors and outdoors, making it versatile enough to use in almost any situation.

4. It’s Easy To Maintain and Doesn’t Smell

The surface is resistant to bacteria, mildew, and scratching. You can easily install it in place of tiles or wood for a quick and inexpensive job. The glossy finish is available in many shades of the same color, allowing you to create a subdued or bold design effect on the flooring.

The surface is easy to clean and maintain. It doesn’t need to be waxed or sealed, so it will always look new and beautiful. Polyurea coating is resistant to scratches, stains, and chemicals, so it won’t fade or wear out quickly, even when used. You can clean the surface with a damp mop or towel. If a large amount of dirt or chemical gets on the floor, you should use a mild soap solution and then rinse with clean water. Leave the floor exposed to the air for several hours until it dries by itself.

5. Easy To Apply

The application process is easy, and the result will look attractive. Polyurea is exceptionally thick and gets applied in a smooth layer. It means it’s difficult for dust and dirt to get trapped under the coating. The coating doesn’t absorb water, making it great for bathroom applications, dry rooms where water can build up, or areas around showers with humidity issues.