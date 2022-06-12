Why Challenge Coins are the Perfect Gift for Grandparent’s Day

15 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Challenge coins are a unique and special gift for any occasion, especially for Grandparent’s Day. You might be wondering whether they are still relevant in today’s society. The answer is a resounding YES! Challenge coins represent tradition, honor, and respect. They are also a physical embodiment of your appreciation for someone’s service and sacrifice.

History of Challenge Coins

The history of challenge coins is said to date back to World War I when an American soldier was killed in action. His sister wanted to do something to remember her brother, so she had a challenge coin made with his name and rank on it. She then gave the challenge coin to the soldiers who served with her brother as a way to remember him.

Challenge coins typically have a unit’s logo or mascot on one side, and the other side usually has the unit’s motto or slogan. Challenge coins are often given to new members of a team as a way to welcome them, and they are also given to members who have done something exemplary.

Why are Challenge Coins a Perfect Gift for Grandparent’s Day?

1. They Can Be Personalized

Challenge coins make the perfect gift for Grandparent’s Day because they can be personalized to reflect the interests of your grandparents. For example, if your grandfather is a veteran, you could have a challenge coin made with his military branch insignia.

Or, if your grandmother is a big fan of gardening, you could have a challenge coin made with a flower or plant design. Challenge coins can be designed to fit any hobbies or interests your grandparents may have.

2. They Mark a Memorable Occasion

Your grandparents’ life is a special occasion. As they are used to honor exemplary service or a special occasion, Challenge Coins make the perfect gift as an appreciation to supportive Grandparents. It’s a way to show you are proud of them. Challenge coins show that you are proud of their service and appreciate all they have done.

3. They are Conversation Starters

Challenge coins also make a great conversation starter. They are a way to learn more about your grandparents’ lives, share memories, and learn about the things from the past you might be curious to know. This will strengthen the bond between you and your grandparents.

4. They are Perfect for Family Continuity

Challenge coins are a lasting memory. They can be passed down from generation to generation, and they will be a reminder of the special bond you shared with your grandparents.

A family can have a unique design on the coins to make them even more special. Challenge coins can also be given to children and grandchildren as a way to teach them about the importance of family history and tradition.

How and Where to Get Challenge Coins

If you are looking for challenge coins, there are many places you can find them. You can find challenge coins online, at a challenge coin store, or through a military unit.

You can also find challenge coins through a challenge coin company. These companies specialize in making challenge coins, and they can help you create a custom challenge coin for your grandparents.

If you want to make challenge coins even more unique, you can have them engraved. This is a great way to add a personal touch to the challenge coins, and it will make them even more meaningful.

Whether you want to appreciate your grandparents for being supportive or have an opportunity to strengthen the bond between you and your grandparents, challenge coins make the perfect gift for Grandparent’s Day. Your grandparents will not be disappointed.