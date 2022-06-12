A Beginner’s Guide to Editing Commercial Videos

11 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Editing video is challenging and intimidating for most beginners, but you can become an expert video editor with the right tools, techniques, and practice. Commercial video editing requires advanced troubleshooting skills to deal with miscellaneous footage, audio problems, and multiple file formats.

However, it’s not as scary as it sounds once you know the essentials of video editing. If you are looking to become a video editor, you must first understand the basics of video editing. This article will discuss the basic concepts and tools that every beginner should learn to edit a commercial video.

Before getting into the nuts and bolts of editing a commercial video, it’s important to understand some fundamental principles of video editing. When it comes to editing videos, there are three main aspects that you need to pay attention to…frame rate, resolution, and codec (video format). The frame rate or the frame rate is the number of frames per second in a video file. The higher the frame rate, the smoother and more fluid your video will appear on the screen. Most people prefer a 30fps (frames per second) video for their commercial videos https://www.adorama.com/alc/video-editing-tips-for-beginners/.

However, if you’re using an HD camera with a high resolution like 4K, you should also use 30fps for your videos. The resolution or pixel count is another important aspect determining how sharp a picture appears onscreen and how clear the edges are when cutting it out into smaller pieces for use in other media such as brochures or websites. The last aspect is the codec that determines your video files’ format (for example, mpeg2).

The codec is the most important aspect because it determines how your video will be compressed and encoded. In general, using the mpeg2 codec is the best option because it offers better compression than other formats like h264. However, if you’re looking to save time and money, you should consider using h264 instead of mpeg2 for your videos because it offers a much lower compression rate.

How to Edit a Commercial Video for Final Cut Pro X

You can edit a commercial video in Final Cut Pro X using any of these methods:

1. Import your commercial video into FCPX.

2. Use one of the many built-in templates.

3. Create a custom template.

4. Automate some aspects of your video editing workflow.

5. Use an external editor such as Adobe Premiere Pro.

6. Export your edited commercial video from FCPX directly to YouTube or other platforms.

Importing Your Commercial Video into FCPX

If you’re planning on editing your commercial video in FCPX, import it first into FCPX so that you can see where all the different footage is located in the timeline and how everything will play together when rendered out for the final output. If you’re planning on exporting your final master footage from FCPX directly to YouTube or other platforms, you can either use one of the many built-in templates or create a custom template yourself by following these steps:

1) Open up Final Cut Pro X.

2) Select File > New Project.

3) Select the “Final Cut Pro X Template” and name your project.

4) Import your commercial video into the timeline.

5. Adjust any settings as desired.

6. Render out your final master footage from FCPX directly to YouTube or other platforms.

7. Export a copy of your edited commercial video from FCPX directly to YouTube or other platforms.

If you’re still unsure how to edit commercial video, it’s best to reach out to a professional video editing service that can help you with your video editing needs.