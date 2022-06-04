The Best Crust for Brick Oven Pizza

11 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

There are a few things that you need to consider when it comes to choosing the right crust for your brick oven pizza.

Type of Flour

The first is the type of flour that you use. For a traditional Italian pizza, you will want to use 00 or all-purpose flour. This type of flour has a higher protein content, which will give your crust a nice chewiness.

If you are looking for a more rustic crust, you can use bread flour. This type of flour has a higher gluten content, which will give your crust a nice crispy texture.

Type of Yeast

The next thing to consider is the type of yeast that you use. For a traditional pizza dough, you will want to use active dry yeast. This type of yeast needs to be dissolved in water before it is added to the flour.

If you are looking for a quicker rising dough, you can use instant yeast. This type of yeast does not need to be dissolved in water and can be added directly to the flour.

Water Temperature

The next thing to consider is the water temperature. You want the water to be around 100 degrees Fahrenheit. This is the perfect temperature for the yeast to activate and start rising.

If the water is too hot, it will kill the yeast. If the water is too cold, the dough will not rise properly.

Flour to Water Ratio

The next thing to consider is the flour to water ratio. For a traditional pizza dough, you will want to use a 1:1 ratio of flour to water. This will give you a nice moist dough that is easy to work with.

If you are looking for a crispier crust, you can use a 1:2 ratio of flour to water. This will give you a drier dough that is easier to stretch out.

Oven Temperature

The last thing to consider is the oven temperature. For a traditional pizza, you will want to cook it at a high temperature, around 700-800 degrees Fahrenheit.

This will give you a nice crispy crust with bubbly cheese. If you are looking for a more chewy crust, you can cook it at a lower temperature, around 500-600 degrees Fahrenheit. This will give you a doughier crust that is not as crispy.

Perfect Crust for Brick Ovens

Now that you know the different factors to consider when choosing the right crust for your pizza, you can start experimenting with different recipes to find the perfect one for you.

There are a variety of recipes available online and in cookbooks. Start by trying out a few different ones to see what you like best. Once you find a recipe that you like, you can start to experiment with the ingredients to create your own unique pizza.