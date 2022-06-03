What Are RPOs and RTOs in Disaster Recovery?

12 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

There are two key concepts in disaster recovery: RPOs and RTOs. RPO stands for Recovery Point Objective, and refers to the point in time to which data must be recovered. RTO stands for Recovery Time Objective, and refers to the amount of time that can elapse before data must be recovered.

Disaster Recovery Plan

RPOs and RTOs are often used together to form a disaster recovery plan. The plan will specify the acceptable levels of both RPO and RTO for the organization.

For example, an organization may have an RPO of 12 hours and an RTO of 24 hours. This means that data must be recovered to a point no more than 12 hours in the past, and that normal operations must be able to resume within 24 hours.

Acceptable Levels of RPO and RTO

There are a number of factors that can influence the acceptable levels of RPO and RTO. These include the type of business, the importance of data, and the amount of resources available for disaster recovery.

In general, businesses that are more reliant on data will have stricter RPO and RTO requirements.

RPO and RTO Requirements

Meeting RPO and RTO requirements can be a challenge, especially for small businesses. One way to meet these requirements is to use cloud-based backup and disaster recovery services.

These services can provide the necessary resources for rapid data recovery, often within the specified RPO and RTO levels.

Cloud based backup and Disaster Recovery Service

When selecting a cloud-based backup and disaster recovery service, it is important to consider the service’s ability to meet your RPO and RTO requirements.

The service should also be able to scale up or down as needed, to ensure that it can meet future demands.

Finally, the service should be able to provide support in the event of a disaster. This includes 24/7 customer support, as well as access to data recovery experts.

By understanding RPOs and RTOs, you can develop a disaster recovery plan that meets the needs of your business. Cloud-based backup and disaster recovery services can help you meet your RPO and RTO requirements, and provide the necessary support in the event of a disaster.