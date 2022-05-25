6 Major Benefits of Companies Using Targeted Email Campaigns

14 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

A targeted email campaign is one of the best ways to grow your business. It’s an effective way to reach your customers and clients, and it’s highly customizable to suit your particular needs. Marketing automation is a major component of a targeted campaign, which can be tailored to include personalized messages and calls to action. Here are six major benefits that you might not have considered.

1. Easily Targeted Customers

Emails are typically sent in bulk, so they reach many people—including those who may be uninterested in what you have to offer or who live outside of your geographical area. In contrast, a targeted campaign can be crafted specifically for a certain market segment or region. It can include offers and discounts, social interactions, educational content, and regular contact from your brand.

2. Very High Response Rates

A targeted email campaign will have a higher response rate. When managed correctly, it can send out upwards of 500 emails daily. Your cost-per-lead can be much lower when compared with other mediums to reach customers—i.e., advertising in a local paper or TV ads—which are more likely to produce low response rates because you’re reaching so many people at once.

3. Great Customer Service

Using targeted emails as part of your customer service strategy can improve the customer experience and retain current clients while increasing new business opportunities. Email campaigns are a convenient and effective way to answer customer questions, resolve issues, or even give information that might prevent a problem.

4. Very Low Cost

A targeted email campaign can be set up for very little money. Creating and sending emails depends on the number of recipients. However, it is still much cheaper than other forms of advertising—like print media, TV, radio, and even yellow page advertising. As a result, you will spend less money acquiring new customers and clients who will likely buy from you again if they’re happy with the product or service they received through an email campaign.

5. Efficient Tracking

If you’re using tracking links in your email messages, you’ll be able to see how many people are clicking through to your site. That way, you can get a sense of how successful your campaign is at driving people to your website. You might also be able to glean information that can be used to refine further or improve your campaign.

6. Increased Brand Awareness

A targeted email campaign is a great way to increase brand awareness. It’s important to send your customers and clients messages to help them remember who you are and how you can be of service. Sending regular emails about what you’re doing or about new products or services that have recently been added to your repertoire can also help customers get comfortable with your business and encourage them to buy from you.

If you’re looking to grow your business through email marketing, you might want to hire a company that can help with setup and implementation. This can help you get the most out of your email campaigns and save you time, money, and resources. If you’re not already using email marketing or want to improve your current strategy, it’s worth discussing it with your email marketing consultant.