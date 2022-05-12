7 Vital Reasons All Dogs Need Obedience Training

12 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Dogs are amazing companions. They provide us with love, loyalty, and friendship. However, dogs also need obedience training. Without it, your dog can become unmanageable and may even pose a danger to you, your family, and your property. Here are reasons why all dogs need obedience training.

1. To Learn Good Manners

All dogs need to learn good manners. This includes not jumping up on people, not stealing food from the table, and not barking excessively. Obedience training can help your dog learn these important manners.

One of the most important reasons for obedience training is that it teaches your dog how to behave around other people and animals. Without training, your dog may not know how to act around other dogs and become aggressive or fearful. Training can help your dog socialize and learn how to interact with other animals positively.

2. To Be Happy and Healthy

A well-trained dog is a happy dog. A dog that knows what is expected of him and understands your commands is less likely to become frustrated or anxious. This can lead to a happier, healthier dog who is less likely to develop behavior problems.

3. To Form a Stronger Bond with Your Dog

Obedience training can also help you form a stronger bond with your dog. You’ll create a stronger relationship based on trust and mutual respect as you work together to learn new commands. This bond will make your dog more responsive to your commands and more likely to follow your direction, even when he’s not in the mood to do so.

4. To Protect Your Dog

Obedience training can help protect your dog from hazards. For example, if you train your dog to come when called, you’ll be able to recall him if he ever gets loose and is in danger of being hit by a car or getting into a fight with another animal. If you have a fence jumper, obedience training can teach your dog to stay in his yard and prevent him from running into the street where he could be hit by a car.

5. To Protect Other People

Obedience training can also help protect other people from your dog. If your dog is well-trained, he’ll be less likely to jump on people or bite them. This is especially important if you have young children or elderly family members who are at risk of being injured by an overly enthusiastic or poorly trained dog.

6. To Protect Your Property

A well-trained dog is also less likely to damage your property. If your dog knows not to chew on furniture or jump on the counter, he’s less likely to do these things when you’re not supervising him. This can save you a lot of money in repairs and replacements.

7. Because It’s the Law

In some areas, it’s actually against the law to have an untrained dog. This is usually because untrained dogs are more likely to bite people or cause other problems. If you want to avoid getting a ticket or being fined, obedience training is necessary.

As you can see, there are many important reasons why all dogs need obedience training. If you want to have a well-behaved dog who is happy and healthy, forms a strong bond with you, and doesn’t damage your property or pose a danger to other people, then obedience training is essential.