ICON Park Celebrates the 31 Days of Mother’s Day: Here’s How To Join the Fun

When you think about it, no two moms are alike. There are full-time moms who carpool and rock the PTA. There are moms who leave for work every day and moms who split their time between homeschooling and a job. There are moms with kids in kindergarten and moms whose grown-up babies have flown the nest. There are lullaby-singing moms, moms who sew costumes, moms who coach sports, moms who know the math and science answers better than the teacher, and some who do it all. With so many kinds of moms out there, ICON Park decided a single day to honor them simply wasn’t enough … so they’ve declared the entire month of May as Mother’s Day.

Because as different as these moms might be, the one thing they all have in common is each of them deserves to be celebrated in her own special way. And that’s why — boasting a bevy of taste-tempting restaurants, a wide variety of beverage options from milkshakes to craft beers to sophisticated cocktails, assorted boutique shopping venues, and an engaging array of amusement park attractions all packed into one walkable 20-acre, open-air, gate-free entertainment destination — ICON Park is the one place where moms of every kind (and the families who love them!) are sure to find the very thing to truly satisfy their heart’s desires.

Plus, there’s no admission fee, free parking, and kids under the age of 3 ride The Wheel at ICON Park free.

How You Can Make Mother’s Day ICONic

After taking care of, well, everything all year, what better way to make the center of your family the center of attention on her special day than to spend it experiencing the inspiring wonders at ICON Park together? And what could be more thrilling than to see the soaring sights of central Florida from your very own personalized capsule in the clouds? Moms, dads, and kids alike will drop their jaws in wonder as they embark on a high-flying, scenic 20-minute journey aboard The Wheel at ICON Park, a breathtaking, 400-foot tall, 40-story observation wheel.

The Wheel at Icon Park, completed in 2015, offers visitors a unique “room with a view” ambience featuring air-conditioned passenger capsules that come fully equipped with stability control for a turbulence-free ride. With its 64,000 color-changing LEDs deployed for amazing, after-dark light show extravaganzas, it’s no wonder The Wheel at ICON Park has earned its reputation as “the brightest beacon in the Orlando sky.”

While your mom deserves the very best with no expense spared, she’d be busting with pride at the bargain you can score with the park’s Family Fun Pack bundle* (see restrictions below), in which parties of up to six visitors can enjoy one 20-minute turn of The Wheel while munching on a bucket of tasty popcorn and sipping a beverage of their choice (beer, wine, soda, or soft drink) for only $119.99.

Or go all out with the ICON Parks Play Pass that, along with admission to seven of the park’s most popular attractions, delivers up to 20% discounts on dining at participating restaurants.

After taking a turn on The Wheel, families can enjoy the wonders of the ocean at the Sea Life Orlando Aquarium and then stop off for a visit at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum, where they’ll be able to mingle with the likenesses of some of their favorite stars from the worlds of film, sports, and entertainment including Aquaman, Superman, and the Rock. For more entertainment, try your luck at the In the Game arcade, jam-packed with tons of fun family-centric games, or grab a seat for the show at the 7D Motion Theater and find yourself immersed in a multiplayer role game that blends fantasy with reality for a genuinely mind-boggling experience.

If your mom is out of this world (and whose isn’t?) take her to the mind-bending Museum of Illusions, chock-full of walk-through exhibits meant to challenge the very laws of nature. Or how about taking in all the sights, sounds, and heavenly food aromas of ICON Park via the Pearl Express Train?

While your mom’s home cooking can’t be beat, she’ll appreciate a day off being treated to some tasty treats at ICON Park. Play Pass participating restaurants include:

— Tin Roof: A Live Music Joint

— Blake Shelton’s Ole Red

— Gordon Ramsay’s Fish & Chips

— Sloppy Joe’s Orlando

— Sugar Factory

— Buffalo Wild Wings

— Carrabba’s Italian Grill

— Häagen-Dazs

— iCafe de Paris

— iLounge Istanbul

— Outback Steakhouse

— Shake Shack

— Tapa Toro Spanish Restaurant

— The Wheelhouse Market

— Uncle Julio’s Mexican

— ICON Park Sky Bar, Lawn Bar, Wheelhouse Bar

You know, when you’re in the moment, you don’t always realize you’re laying the groundwork for the family traditions you and your loved ones are going to cherish for years to come. But sharing joy, excitement, and thrilling experiences together is a surefire way of creating memories to last a lifetime. Why not get started by celebrating Mother’s Day in a way the unique and wonderful mom (or moms!) in your family will never forget? Don’t worry if you can’t make it by May 8, because at ICON park, you’ve got the whole month of May to make her day.

* Important Family Fun Pack Information: Ticket(s) valid for (1) admission to The Wheel during regular operating hours and may not be split up over multiple days. Patrons must be 21 or over to consume alcohol, and a valid ID must be presented for all party members who choose to order alcoholic beverages. All children must be accompanied by an adult.