Earn Money With These NFT Games

Based on the fact that you have just clicked on this article, chances are that you are on the hunt for the best NFT-powered games on the market right now, wanting to make the most profit possible while having the most enjoyable experience as a player.

If that is the case, you have come to the right place, as this article will break down all of the basics of NFT gaming and show you all of the best games to choose from right now.

It comes as no surprise that the world is moving towards a crypto-infused future. With that being said, the gaming industry is no exception to it, and we are here to take a closer look at the successful combination of the finance and gaming spheres, and the possibilities it offers.

Ever heard of something called a chicks coin or how it can earn you a profit and why it is so popular among NFT gamers? Well, you keep reading and we will do the explaining.

What are non-fungible tokens?

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are unique digital assets that are stored on a blockchain that comes with a clear track of ownership attached to them. This makes them an incredibly valuable development in the digital world.

To paint the point we will take a look at a one-dollar bill, a fungible item. Every one dollar bill holds the same value and the same general characteristics. If you change one bill for another bill you will still end up with the same amount of money – one dollar.

Unlike something fungible, NFTs do not carry the same value and characteristics between themselves even if they might look the same or carry the same name. This is because of the unique data attached to them.

What are NFT games?

Simply put, NFT games are a new and powerful combination of traditional games and blockchain technology that is driving monetary gains for gamers.

This combination has allowed for the establishment of new gaming mechanisms that allow players to earn an income based on playing and to take control over different in-game items.

In-game collectibles are now represented in the form of said non-fungible tokens. These non-fungible tokens can either come as a product of playing, doing battles, raids, missions, conquests, and achievements, or can come in the form of a reward by the game.

Earn money with these NFT games in 2022

This gaming market, although in its early stages, is already saturated and full of hundreds of games that are competing for gamers to take a chance on them. To help you make the most, we have decided to shortlist some of the best ones that are currently available. They are:

SolChicks: A fan favorite, this fantasy player vs. player game has established itself as a record-breaking game, with over 50,000 players that completed the Demo in the first week of the 2021 Demo drop. Serious investors have already gotten in on it.

If you are a fan of gameplay that will take you on an intergalactic journey, you will be satisfied with this choice. Filled with quests, battles, missions, and raids, you will come in as a character belonging to SolChicks that are battling the enemy Solfox. Earn SolChicks Token and collect in-game NFTs and earn.

CWAR: CWAR or Cryowar is another highly popular choice in the P2E NFT gaming universe. Join in on the fun and explore quests for the domination of the universe, build governments and take on missions to conquer someone else’s territory.

Picture multi-realm battles for territories, domination, governance, and resources. We’re sure you’ll have a blast with this one as well. Win prizes in this real-time game that resembles League of Legends and you too will become an NFT gaming fan.

Now that we have covered the basics of NFT gaming and some of the most popular and reliable game options out there, there is nothing left to do but wish you good luck and a good game, as we keep getting impressed with the rising possibilities offered by the combination of gaming and blockchain.